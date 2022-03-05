Pakistan will be aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup, with their campaign beginning against India a highly-anticipated encounter.

Boosted by the return of skipper Bismah Maroof, who was away on maternity leave, Pakistan head into the tournament based on the ICC ODI Team Rankings after the 2021 Women’s World Cup Qualifier was called off due to Covid-19.

Bismah Maroof will face a challenging prospect to get going too as she was away from international cricket for a period of time, having last played for Pakistan back in February 2020. The 30-year-old’s last One-Day International was in December 2019.

Recent form

Pakistan’s recent record isn’t promising, having won seven and lost 15 matches since 2019. After recording a series win over West Indies in the UAE in February 2019, Pakistan have lost ODI series against England, South Africa, West Indies (twice) and drawn series against Bangladesh and South Africa.

But in encouraging signs, Pakistan won both their warm-up matches, defeating hosts New Zealand and subcontinent rivals Bangladesh.

Since Jul 24, 2017 (8 participating teams) Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR W/L Scoring rate Highest score Lowest score AUS 33 31 2 0 0 15.500 5.44 332 241 ENG 41 23 17 0 1 1.352 4.89 347 75 IND 40 19 21 0 0 0.904 4.60 302 113 NZ 40 16 24 0 0 0.666 5.05 491 93 PAK 34 11 21 1 1 0.523 4.04 265 70 BAN 12 6 6 0 0 1.000 3.43 211 71 SA 43 28 10 3 2 2.800 4.44 299 63 WI 39 13 22 2 2 0.590 3.96 292 105 Numbers as of before World Cup 2022 matches began

Pakistan's results in ODIs since Jan 1 2021 Team Result Margin Opposition Ground Start Date PAK lost 3 runs v SA Durban 20 Jan 2021 PAK lost 13 runs v SA Durban 23 Jan 2021 PAK lost 32 runs v SA Durban 26 Jan 2021 PAK lost 5 wickets v WI Coolidge 7 Jul 2021 PAK lost 8 wickets v WI Coolidge 9 Jul 2021 PAK lost 8 wickets v WI North Sound 12 Jul 2021 PAK won 4 wickets v WI North Sound 15 Jul 2021 PAK won 22 runs v WI Coolidge 18 Jul 2021 PAK lost 45 runs v WI Karachi 8 Nov 2021 PAK lost 37 runs v WI Karachi 11 Nov 2021 PAK lost 6 wickets v WI Karachi 14 Nov 2021 PAK lost 3 wickets v Bdesh Wmn Harare 21 Nov 2021 PAK won 114 runs v Zim Harare 27 Nov 2021

Captain’s corner

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof: “We are well prepared and we had good practice sessions and good warm up games and I think the things we haven’t done well in the last year, we have spoken about them. Whoever takes the pressure well and plays well to their strength, that team will win. “I think India are very strong and good side. I really want my team to focus on our strengths and what we can do to our best potential and yes, we will focus on that. “We have spoken about the top order not scoring as much as they should. We’re hoping that in this World Cup as a batting unit, we can put up a good show. “We have improved as a fast bowling unit, especially Diana and Fatima Sana have come far and I think we have gelled together and it’s just that we have the right combination in our bowling, all the bowlers complement each other.”

History at the tournament

Best result: Fifth place in 2009

Pakistan have only once made it past the group stage in the past, reaching the Super Six stage in 2009 and finishing fifth. In 2017, the team finished the group stage without a win.

Sana Mir is Pakistan’s leading ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup wicket-taker with 17 while she sits behind only Nain Abidi (337) in her country’s run-scoring charts.

Current squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz.

Traveling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan.

Players to watch out for

Stalwarts:

Diana Baig: Diana Baig made an impression at her first World Cup in 2017, the right-arm medium-fast bowler taking seven wickets.

That now means she is the joint-best performer at a World Cup in the current Pakistan squad, sharing the accolade with Nashra Sandhu who has also took seven scalps, but Baig did so with a better average.

Bismah Maroof: Bismah Maroof will lead Pakistan at an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup for the first time but has long put in valuable performances.

Since making her debut in 2009 Maroof has scored 195 runs at a strike rate of 43.52 and has also bowled sparingly when called to, with an economy of 4.61.

Debutant:

Ghulam Fatima: Ghulam Fatima made her debut during the qualifiers for the 2017 World Cup appearing three times but was not picked for the actual tournament and hasn’t played an ODI since.

But she is back in the fold as Pakistan search for a first World Cup and despite not making it into the final squad for the 2017 edition, Fatima still impressed in green.

The right-arm spinner took six wickets in three matches including best returns of three for 28 against Bangladesh.

It would be fitting for Fatima to make her World Cup debut against South Africa, the same team Pakistan faced when her international career began.

Fixtures

PAKISTAN vs INDIA, Sun 06 March 06:30 IST, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN, Tue 08 March 06:30 IST, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICA, Fri 11 March 06:30 IST, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESH, Mon 14 March 03:30 IST, Seddon Park, Hamilton WEST INDIES vs PAKISTAN, Mon 21 March 06:30 IST, Seddon Park, Hamilton ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN, Thu 24 March 06:30 IST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch NEW ZEALAND VS PAKISTAN, Sat 26 March 03:30 IST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

