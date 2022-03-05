Hockey India on Saturday announced a list of 33 players each for the India ‘A’ men’s and women’s core probables group.
Among the list of Core Probables named in the men’s camp are the notable inclusions of Olympic medallists Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra, who along with veteran forward SV Sunil have made themselves available for selection again for the National team following their retirement earlier in 2021. Experienced forward Ramandeep Singh is also eligible for selection following his inclusion in the list of Core Probables.
Former India captain Sardar Singh has been named as a coach of the India ‘A’ Men’s side, while former India forward and two-time Olympian Deepak Thakur has been named as a coach of the India ‘A’ Women’s team.
The respective India ‘A’ Men’s and Women’s team will be in camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru from 7 March, 2022.
The developmental step has been taken by Hockey India after a meeting Chaired by Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi held on 15 February 2022, wherein the Indian contingent’s preparation in eight high priority disciplines for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Asian Games was discussed by the National Sports Federation of India, Sports Authority of India and relevant sports federations.
Following the announcement, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, “The selection of this group of 33 players each for the India ‘A’ Women’s and Men’s core group is a positive development aimed at widening the talent pool for selection of the respective Men’s and Women’s National teams.
“We are really happy to have stalwarts like Deepak Thakur and Sardar Singh join the national coaching programme. The wealth of experience, technical know-how and world class ability that they both will bring to the table will be extremely beneficial for this group of players, which will in turn strengthen Indian hockey manifold.”
The list of 33 players named in the India ‘A’ Men’s and Women’s Core Probables is as follows:
India ‘A’ Men’s Core Probables
1. Prashant Kumar Chauhan – Goalkeeper
2. Pawan – Goalkeeper
3. Pankaj Kumar Rajak – Goalkeeper
4. Sahil Kumar Nayak – Goalkeeper
5. Rupinder Pal Singh – Defender
6. Birendra Lakra – Defender
7. Manjeet – Defender
8. Yashdeep Siwach – Defender
9. Moirangthem Dinachandra Singh – Defender
10. Abhisek Lakra – Defender
11. Faraz Mohd – Defender
12. Akshay Avhad – Defender
13. Nabin Kujur – Defender
14. Abhishek Pratap Singh – Defender
15. Mareeswaran Sakthivel – Midfielder
16. Sushil Dhanwar – Midfielder
17. Sheshe Gowda B M – Midfielder
18. Bharath K R – Midfielder
19. Gregory Xess – Midfielder
20. Darshan Vibhav Gawkar – Midfielder
21. Sandeep Singh – Midfielder/Forward
22. Ramandeep Singh – Forward
23. Maninder Singh – Forward
24. S. Karthi – Forward
25. Prabhjot Singh – Forward
26. Pawan Rajbhar – Forward
27. Abharan Sudev – Forward
28. Pardeep Singh – Forward
29. Mohd Umar – Forward
30. Harsahib Singh – Forward
31. SV Sunil – Forward
32. Sunit Lakra – Forward
33. Rahul Ekka – Forward
India ‘A’ Women’s Core Probables
1. Rashanpreet Kaur – Goalkeeper
2. F Ramenmawi – Goalkeeper
3. Sheweta – Goalkeeper
4. Simran Singh – Defender
5. Gagandeep Kaur – Defender
6. Marina Lalramnghaki – Defender
7. Priyanka – Defender
8. Reet – Defender
9. Reema Baxla – Defender
10. Mudita – Defender
11. Sumita – Defender
12. Khusbu Kujur – Defender/Midfielder
13. Rinki Kujur – Defender/Midfielder
14. Premanjali Toppo – Defender/Midfielder
15. Prabhleen Kaur – Midfielder
16. Ajmina Kujur – Midfielder
17. Sushma Kumari – Midfielder
18. Jyoti – Midfielder
19. Mary Kandulana – Midfielder
20. Amandeep Kaur – Midfielder
21. Kavita Bagdi – Midfielder
22. Kirandeep Kaur – Midfielder
23. Chetna – Forward
24. Yogita Bora – Forward
25. Jiwan Kishori Toppo – Forward
26. Lalrindiki – Forward
27. Sarabdeep Kaur – Forward
28. Raju Ranwa – Forward
29. Neeraj Rana – Forward
30. Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta – Forward
31. Anjali Gautam – Forward
32. Monika Dipi Toppo – Forward
33. Dipti Lakra – Forward