Karnataka were on top against Puducherry at the end of the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match on Saturday.

After piling up 453 for eight declared in their first innings, off-spinner K Gowtham picked up five wickets to help bowl out Puducherry for 242 despite a fighting century by captain D Rohit (100 not out, 133 balls, 15 fours, 2 sixes).cKarnataka enforced the follow-on having secured a massive 312-run first innings lead. At stumps, Puducherry were struggling at 62/4 as an innings defeat looms large.

In the other match of the group, Railways grabbed the advantage on the third day having taken a huge lead and then reduced Jammu & Kashmir to 145 for six.

A first Ranji ton by Yuvraj batting at no 8 helped Railways take a 167-run lead. Shivam Chaudhary took three wickets and captain Karn Sharma claimed two scalps as J&K were reduced to 145 for six.

MP remain on top

Madhya Pradesh rode on an elegant 289 by opener Yash Dubey to declare their first innings at a mammoth 585 for nine against Kerala in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game here on Saturday.

In reply, fought back to reach 198 for two at stumps on day three with both their openers – Rahul P (82 not out) and Rohan Kunnummal (75) – scoring half centuries at symps on day three.

Kerala still trail MP by 387 runs with a day’s play remaining in the match.

MP, resuming at their overnight score of 474 for five, added 111 more runs before skipper Aditya Srivastava declared the innings.

Dubey, a right-handed batter, resumed from his overnight score of 224 and went on to make 289 but missed a deserving triple hundred.

It was once again Dubey show, who continued his onslaught and took on the Kerala bowlers with gusto.

He added crucial 62 runs with Mihir Hirwani (36) and another 38 runs with Kumar Kartikeya Singh (10) to take MP past the 550-run mark.

Dubey, in his 591-balls marathon innings, hammered 35 boundaries and two maximums, before being trapped by off-spinner Jalaj Saxena (6/116), who was the pick of the bowlers for Kerala.

Knowing they had a mountain to climb, Kerala openers gave the team a good start, adding 129 runs for the opening stand. Rahul and Rohan took on the Madhya Pradesh attack with ease on a track, where batting has been easy.

Rahul struck 13 boundaries so far in his 178-ball unbroken knock while Kunnummal, who played a bit aggressive, struck eight fours in his 110-ball knock. It was 27-year-old leg-spinner Mihir Hirwani, who broke the stand by trapping Rohan in front of the wicket.

One-down Vathsal Govind (15) played the perfect second fiddle to Rahul, who kept on playing his shots. The duo added 53 runs for the second wicket before Anubhav Agarwal dismissed Govind.

At stumps, Rahul had skipper Sachin Baby (7 not out) for company. The match looks poised for a draw on the final day and both the sides would be looking to take the first-innings lead and grab three points.

MP came into the game after beating Gujarat and Meghalaya and had 13 points. Kerala, on the other hand, also have 13 points and so whoever wins or takes the first innings lead goes to the knockout stages.

Hyderabad beat Baroda

Ravi Teja scored a resolute second innings fifty and returned with a match haul of eight wickets to power Hyderabad to a 43-run victory over Baroda in their Ranji Trophy group B match here on Saturday.

Having taken a slender 34-run first innings lead, Hyderabad were all out for 201 in their second innings, setting Baroda a target of 240.

In reply, Baroda were bundled out for 192 in 53.4 overs with Teja being the wrecker-in-chief with his figures of 4/70 to follow up his first innings show of 4/50.

New ball bowler B Punnaiah (2/41) gave the early blows dismissing openers Jyotsnil Singh (1) and Kedav Devdhar (20) in successive overs, before Teja and Tanay Thyagarajan (3/37) got into the act sharing seven wickets between them.

Earlier, resuming their second innings for 169/6, No 8 batter Teja, who was on the overnight score of 36, completed his sixth first class half-century and took the team past 200-mark.

Hyderabad lost their last three wickets for one run with Baroda’s Babashafi Pathan wiping the tail en route to his 4/35.

However, the win may not be enough for Hyderabad (12 points) to qualify for the knockout round as group leaders Bengal (12) are firmly placed for an outright win against Chandigarh.

At close on the penultimate day, Chandigarh were struggling at 14/2 in their improbable chase of 413.

Bengal, who taken a handsome 231 first innings lead, declared their second innings for 181/8. Chandigarh need 399 runs to win.

Brief scores

Bengal 437 and 181/8 declared in 56.1 overs (Anustup Majumdar 43, Abhishek Porel 38; Jaskarandeep Singh 2/32, Shreshth Nirmohi 2/34, Gaurav Gambhir 2/36, Gurinder Singh 2/50).

Chandigarh 206; 68.2 overs (Ankit Kaushik 63, Manan Vohra 35; Nilakantha Das 3/47) and 14/2 in 7.5 overs.

Hyderabad 197 and 201 in 72.2 overs (Ravi Teja 56, Chandan Sahani 54; Babashafi Pathan 4/35, Lukman Meriwala 3/44).

Baroda 156 and 192 in 53.4 overs (Babashafi Pathan 36, Vishnu Solanki 28; Ravi Teja 4/70, Tanay Thyagarajan 3/37). Hyderabad won by 43 runs.

Karnataka 453 for eight declared vs Puducherry 241 in 77.4 overs (Neyan Shyam Kangayan 25, Pavan Deshpande 29, D Rohit 100 not out (133b, 15x4, 2x6), Sagar Trivedi 29, Prasidh Krishna two for 42, K Gowtham five for 86) and 62 for four in 23 overs (Prasidh Krishna two for 31).

Jammu and Kashmir 259 & 145 for six in 53 overs (Suryansh Raina 39, Fazil Rashid 29, Abdul Samad 29, Ian Dev Singh 23 batting, Shivam Chaudhary three for 27, Karn Sharma two for 38) vs Railways 426 in 127.4 overs (Pratham Singh 75, Shivam Chaudhary 47, Mohammad Saif 31, Upendra Yadav 33, Karn Sharma 36, Yuvraj Singh 103 (133b, 10x4, 3x6), Akash Pandey 43, Auqib Nabi two for 74, Abid Mushtaq five for 95).

Madhya Pradesh 585/9 declared (Yash Dubey 289, Rajat Patidar 142; Jalaj Saxena 6/116, Basil NP 1/85) versus Kerala 198/2 (Rahul P 82 not out; Rohan Kunnummal 75; Anubhav Agarwal 1/25) Kerala trail by 387 runs.

Gujarat 555/8 declared (Bhargav Merai 223, Het Patel 154; Chirag Khurana 5/151, Dippu 1/37) versus Meghalaya 166 and 224/3 (DB Ravi Teja 133 not out; Punit Bisht 55 not out; Parth Vaghani 2/44) Meghalaya trail by 165 runs.