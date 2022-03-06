World Cup, India vs Pakistan live updates: Shafali Verma falls for a duck as Mithali Raj opts to bat
Follow live updates of India’s clash with Pakistan at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022.
Live updates
India 17/1 after 6 overs: Another great over for Pakistan, Anam concedes just 2 and a misfield involved there. Mandhana finding the fielders on the packed offside corridor. Pakistan have done their homework, India will hope their opener remains patient.
India 15/1 after 5 overs: Smriti Mandhana showing off that timing of hers! Superbly pushed past midwicket for four. A no ball from Baig but the free hit is not all that costly. First good over for India.
The little things... in form, Shafali Verma would have put that full toss on her pad away for four at the very least. She hit it straight to midwicket. No run was taken despite a slight misfield. Couple of deliveries later, swung for the big shot and was bowled.
India 5/1 after 4 overs: Another tidy over from Anam. India under early pressure.
WICKET! Over 2.6: Shafali Verma 0(6) b Diana Baig Seemed like this was coming. Shafali Verma gone! A 6-ball duck for the Indian opener. Diana Baig strikes, the leg stump has gone for a short walk as the Indian swung for the hills but missed it completely. India are off to a nervy start in Tauranga. India 4/1
From the huddle to the first few overs, Pakistan have come out with 10 on the energy scale right away (some of it nervous energy). India just a bit nervy, like a couple of full tosses have not been put away, running a bit tentative.
India 3/0 after 2 overs: We will see a lot of spin today, and it is on show right away. Anam Ali gets the new ball from the other end. Good start from Pakistan, who are bubbling on the field. Maiden over.
India 3/0 after 1 over: Nice start by pacer Diana Baig. Mandhana does have an issue with the ball angling away from here. Just a couple of edgy moments, and one that beat her.
National anthems done. Rousing stuff!
Playing XIs (via BCCI): Interestingly Harmanpreet Kaur listed at No 4 by the official graphic.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (C), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Pakistan: Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (C), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Anam Amin
Mithali Raj wasted no time to say India will be batting first. Bismah Maroof however said Pakistan were going to bowl first anyway. Both teams got what they wanted. Happy days.
TOSS UPDATE: Mithali Raj wins the toss and wastes no time to say India will bat first.
06.00 pm: Toss time.
05.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s clash with Pakistan at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022.
It’s taken sometime for us to get here, but finally Mithali Raj and Co will be in action at the World Cup once again after that final at Lord’s in 2017. It should have been last year, but the pandemic happened. For two 38-year-old stars in the team, it meant another year of playing cricket, doing their daily routines, following the processes they have all their careers. There was no time to rest, not just yet. They decided to stick to their ambitions of having another crack at the title and here we are as Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami – now 39 – begin another marquee tournament. The support cast has grown in stature, the 2017 finalists have some bonafide stars in the XI but the tournament takes no heed to past glory. As Meg Lanning said, everyone starts at zero. As Mithali said, it’s a clean slate. A fresh start. Time to go sketching another journey.
What’s been the message to the team from you as a captain ahead of a big tournament like this?
Mithali Raj: I think as a team, we need to get in with a clean slate as confident unit. Believe that we can always turn things around and play according to the situation. It’s very important to be in the present when you have a longer tournament. Be aware on the ground and play according to the situation.
