Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule of the T20 league, which will be played across four venues – Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

There will be 12 double-headers in the tournament and on such days, the first game will be played at 3.30 pm and the evening matches will be played at 7.30 pm.

It was already announced by the BCCI that in all, 20 matches each would be held at Wankhede stadium and DY Patil Stadium, while 15 games each would be played at the Brabourne stadium and in Pune.

The final league game will also be played at the Wankhede Stadium on May 22 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. The BCCI said that the schedule for the playoffs and the final, to be played on May 29, would be announced later.

Here’s a look at the team-wise schedule for IPL 2022:

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai will open their campaign with a match against Kolkata, and they will finish their league stage with a match against Rajasthan.

Chennai Super Kings schedule for IPL 2022 Day Date Match Time Venue Sat 26-03-22 CSK vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Thu 31-03-22 LSG vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Sun 03-04-22 CSK vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Sat 09-04-22 CSK vs SRH 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Tue 12-04-22 CSK vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sun 17-04-22 GT vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Thu 21-04-22 MI vs CSK 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Mon 25-04-22 PBKS vs CSK 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sun 01-05-22 SRH vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Wed 04-05-22 RCB vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Sun 08-05-22 CSK vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Thu 12-05-22 CSK vs MI 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sun 15-05-22 CSK vs GT 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Fri 20-05-22 RR vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai will start and finish their league stage with matches against Delhi.

Mumbai Indians schedule for IPL 2022 Day Date Match Time Venue Sun 27-03-22 DC vs MI 3:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Sat 02-04-22 MI vs RR 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Wed 06-04-22 KKR vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Sat 09-04-22 RCB vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Wed 13-04-22 MI vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Sat 16-04-22 MI vs LSG 3:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Thu 21-04-22 MI vs CSK 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sun 24-04-22 LSG vs MI 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sat 30-04-22 RR vs MI 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Fri 06-05-22 GT vs MI 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Mon 09-05-22 MI vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Thu 12-05-22 CSK vs MI 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Tue 17-05-22 MI vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sat 21-05-22 MI vs DC 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata will open their campaign with a match against Chennai, and they will finish their league stage with a match against Lucknow.

Kolkata Knight Riders schedule for IPL 2022 Day Date Match Time Venue Sat 26-03-22 CSK vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Wed 30-03-22 RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Fri 01-04-22 KKR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Wed 06-04-22 KKR vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Sun 10-04-22 KKR vs DC 3:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Fri 15-04-22 SRH vs KKR 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Mon 18-04-22 RR vs KKR 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Sat 23-04-22 KKR vs GT 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Thu 28-04-22 DC vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Mon 02-05-22 KKR vs RR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sat 07-05-22 LSG vs KKR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Mon 09-05-22 MI vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sat 14-05-22 KKR vs SRH 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Wed 18-05-22 KKR vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan will open their campaign with a match against Hyderabad, and they will finish their league stage with a match against Chennai.

Rajasthan Royals schedule for IPL 2022 Day Date Match Time Venue Tue 29-03-22 SRH vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Sat 02-04-22 MI vs RR 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Tue 05-04-22 RR vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sun 10-04-22 RR vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Thu 14-04-22 RR vs GT 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Mon 18-04-22 RR vs KKR 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Fri 22-04-22 DC vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Tue 26-04-22 RCB vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Sat 30-04-22 RR vs MI 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Mon 02-05-22 KKR vs RR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sat 07-05-22 PBKS vs RR 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Wed 11-05-22 RR vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sun 15-05-22 LSG vs RR 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Fri 20-05-22 RR vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bangalore will open their campaign with a match against Punjab, and they will finish their league stage with a match against Gujarat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore sched for IPL 2022 Day Date Match Time Venue Sun 27-03-22 PBKS vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Wed 30-03-22 RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Tue 05-04-22 RR vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sat 09-04-22 RCB vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Tue 12-04-22 CSK vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sat 16-04-22 DC vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Tue 19-04-22 LSG vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sat 23-04-22 RCB vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Tue 26-04-22 RCB vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Sat 30-04-22 GT vs RCB 3:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Wed 04-05-22 RCB vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Sun 08-05-22 SRH vs RCB 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Fri 13-05-22 RCB vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Thu 19-05-22 RCB vs GT 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Punjab Kings

Punjab will open their campaign with a match against Bangalore, and they will finish their league stage with a match against Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings schedule for IPL 2022 Day Date Match Time Venue Sun 27-03-22 PBKS vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Fri 01-04-22 KKR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sun 03-04-22 CSK vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Fri 08-04-22 PBKS vs GT 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Wed 13-04-22 MI vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Sun 17-04-22 PBKS vs SRH 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Wed 20-04-22 DC vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Mon 25-04-22 PBKS vs CSK 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Fri 29-04-22 PBKS vs LSG 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Tue 03-05-22 GT vs PBKS 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sat 07-05-22 PBKS vs RR 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Fri 13-05-22 RCB vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Mon 16-05-22 PBKS vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sun 22-05-22 SRH vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad will open their campaign with a match against Rajasthan, and they will finish their league stage with a match against Punjab.

Sunrisers Hyderabad schedule for IPL 2022 Day Date Match Time Venue Tue 29-03-22 SRH vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Mon 04-04-22 SRH vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sat 09-04-22 CSK vs SRH 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Mon 11-04-22 SRH vs GT 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Fri 15-04-22 SRH vs KKR 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Sun 17-04-22 PBKS vs SRH 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sat 23-04-22 RCB vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Wed 27-04-22 GT vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sun 01-05-22 SRH vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Thu 05-05-22 DC vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Sun 08-05-22 SRH vs RCB 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sat 14-05-22 KKR vs SRH 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Tue 17-05-22 MI vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sun 22-05-22 SRH vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Delhi Capitals

Delhi will start and finish their league stage with matches against Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals schedule for IPL 2022 Day Date Match Time Venue Sun 27-03-22 DC vs MI 3:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Sat 02-04-22 GT vs DC 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Thu 07-04-22 LSG vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sun 10-04-22 KKR vs DC 3:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Sat 16-04-22 DC vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Wed 20-04-22 DC vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Fri 22-04-22 DC vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Thu 28-04-22 DC vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sun 01-05-22 DC vs LSG 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Thu 05-05-22 DC vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Sun 08-05-22 CSK vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Wed 11-05-22 RR vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Mon 16-05-22 PBKS vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sat 21-05-22 MI vs DC 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow will open their campaign with a match against Gujarat, and they will finish their league stage with a match against Kolkata.

Lucknow Super Giants schedule for IPL 2022 Day Date Match Time Venue Mon 28-03-22 GT vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Thu 31-03-22 LSG vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Mon 04-04-22 SRH vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Thu 07-04-22 LSG vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sun 10-04-22 RR vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sat 16-04-22 MI vs LSG 3:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Tue 19-04-22 LSG vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sun 24-04-22 LSG vs MI 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Fri 29-04-22 PBKS vs LSG 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Sun 01-05-22 DC vs LSG 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Sat 07-05-22 LSG vs KKR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Tue 10-05-22 LSG vs GT 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune Sun 15-05-22 LSG vs RR 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI Wed 18-05-22 KKR vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat will open their campaign with a match against Lucknow, and they will finish their league stage with a match against Bangalore.