Alyssa Healy scored yet another World Cup half century on 8 March as her 72 helped Australia make short-work of the target set by Pakistan in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match in Mount Manganui on Tuesday.

With the win, Australia made it 13 wins out of 13 matches against Pakistan in this format. Australia also went to the top of the table with two wins out of two.

The Pakistan captain’s half century, her first after returning from a maternity break, added respectability to Pakistan’s total but Healy led a comfortable chase.

Asked to bat first, Maroof finished with a superb unbeaten 78. It was a captain’s innings and Pakistan managed to finish with a strong last 10 overs. It was their second highest total against Australia. While it wasn’t quite upto 200, there was spin on offer on the used pitch at Bay Oval.

But Healy and Rachael Haynes took their side off to a great start that rendered any comeback or an upset win impossible for Pakistan.

Screenshots from ICC match-centre. More to follow.