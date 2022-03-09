Deandra Dottin’s stunning catch and Anisa Mohammed’s nerveless bowling at the end were the highlights as West Indies pulled off a stunning win against Heather Knight’s defending champions at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Dunedin on Tuesday.

Having scored 225/6 in the 50 overs despite losing Hayley Matthews, Dottin and captain Stafanie Taylor in one over with the score on 81, West Indies managed to hold their nerves at the end.

England were in and out of the chase, but it was a brilliant 9th wicket partnership that nearly took them home before Mohammed dismissed both Kate Cross (run out at the non-striker’s off a deflection) and Anya Shrubsole to spark big-time celebrations. England were bowled out for 218 with 14 balls to spare.

It was heartbreak for Ecclestone who had a sensational all-round outing but ended up on the losing side. Her sensational 3/20 in 10 overs and an unbeaten 33 off 41 balls proved to be just short of what England needed to get on board at the tournament.

England have now lost both their matches at the start of the tournament while West Indies have clinched two thrillers to go to four points out of four.

The player of the match was Shemaine Campbelle for her 66 that rescued West Indies from a precarious position.

With this result, West Indies defeated England for the first time in the history of this tournament.

While West Indies were off to a flyer in the powerplay, scoring 58/0 in the first 10 overs, England pulled things back brilliantly thanks to Cross and Ecclestone in the middle overs. After restricting the free-flowing openers to just four runs in the five overs between 16-20, Ecclestone turned the game around in the 21st over, dismissing Matthews first and then Taylor later, while Dottin was run out in between, with the dot ball pressure mounting.

But Campbelle and Chedean Nation’s 123-run partnership for the 5th wicket took West Indies to a score that felt under par at the time but would turn out to be just enough in the end.

England struggled to get going in the run-chase, with Dottin’s stunning catch to dismiss Lauren Winfield-Hill proving to be a moment that jolted them into action. Quick wickets followed off Heather Knight and Nat Sciver, Amy Jones and then Tammy Beaumont not long after. But Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley threatened to take the game away from the West Indies. That partnership was broken in quick succession and then the 9th wicket stand between Cross and Ecclestone swung the match back in England’s favour before Mohammed’s 48th over ended the run-chase.

