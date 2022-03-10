World Cup, New Zealand vs India live updates: Mithali Raj opts to bowl, Shafali Verma left out
All the updates from India’s clash battle against New Zealand at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022.
Live updates
A recent story on ESPNCricinfo of how Yastika Bhatia worked on her game to force her way into the national side:
TEAM NEWS: One change for India, no changes for New Zealand.
Playing XIs here.
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (wk), Frances Mackay, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe
So, the first big news is that Mithali Raj wins two tosses in a row at the start of the tournament. She must be pleased! After wasting no time in saying she will bat first against Pakistan, wastes no time say to bowling first here. They’ve been better off chasing in recent times, sure that would have played a role. And wasting no time in making a big selection call, perhaps the right way to go in a World Cup and match that is darn near must-win.
Pitch report: A different pitch (from the first match) and different soli for this one says Craig McMillan which tends to be lower and slower. Interesting, might not be a belter that many thought.
TOSS: Mithali Raj wins the toss and she opts to bowl! (Sophie Devine wanted to bat first anyway). India have decided to bring in Yastika Bhatia in place of Shafali Verma.
Update: 20% fans allowed in the venue now, a slight increase in crowd capacity from 10% before.
Toss coming up... the previous match in New Zealand witnessed more than 600 runs and Australia won a high-scoring contest batting first. But chasing is India’s stronger suit. Decisions, decisions.
05.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s clash with hosts New Zealand at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022. This promises to be a big one for both sides.
Having lost their opening game of the tournament, New Zealand bounced back with a convincing win in a rain-hit match against Bangladesh. With a 1-1 record, they take on a familiar opponent now in India who started their tournament with an eventually comprehensive win against neighbours Pakistan.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy ICC Match Centre / Disney+Hotstar.
Stats in the blog courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru.