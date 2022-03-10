World No 61 Malvika Bansod put up a spirited performance against World No 12 Michelle Li of Canada in her opening round clash of the German Open on Wednesday.

Li, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, eventually came up with a 21-18, 20-22, 21-9 win, but not after a few scares from the Nagpur-native. Bansod, in fact, had a 11-9 lead at the end of the break in the first game and was also up 18-17 till the Canadian brought in her experience to seal the game.

Bansod came back strongly in the second game to take it 22-20. However, the 20-year-old was left running on fumes in the third set and that allowed Li to take the third and end the 58-minute match.

Meanwhile, unheralded Indian men’s doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K moved into the second round even as a majority of their compatriots suffered defeats.

Ishaan and Sai Pratheek took just 30 minutes to get the better of English duo of Callum Hemming and Steven Stalwood 21-15, 21-16 in their tournament opener.

They will next clash with fellow Indians Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.

The other Indian men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila fought hard before going down 13-21, 22-2,0 19-21 to sixth-seeded Malaysia combination of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also lost in the opening round to fifth-seeded Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 13-21, 13-21.

Men’s singles shuttler Subhankar Dey was shown the door by China’s Zhao Jun Peng with a 21-15, 21-8 scoreline.

Results:

Men’s doubles

Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala beat Hiroki Okamura/Masayuki Onodera(JPN) 24-22, 21-11

Ishaan Batnagar/Sai Pratheek K beat Callum Hemming/Steven Stallwood (ENG) 21-15, 21-16

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila lost to Yew Sin Ong/Ee Yi Teo (MAL) 21-13, 20-22, 21-19

Men’s singles

Subhankar Dey lost to Jun Peng Zhao (CHN) 21-15, 21-8

Parupalli Kashyap lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) 21-13, 21-13

Women’s doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy lost to Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (JPN) 21-13, 21-13

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand bt Debora Jille/Cheryl Seinen (NED) 21-15, 21-12

Women’s singles

Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt (DEN) 21-15, 21-14

Malvika Bansod lost to Michelle Li (CAN) 21-18, 20-22, 21-9