World Cup, West Indies vs India live updates: Crucial game for Mithali Raj & Co
Follow for all the live updates of India’s crucial clash with the in-form West Indies at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
World Cup, WI vs India preview: Ahead of a vital match, Mithali Raj and Co need to find some intent
Most matches as captain at the ODI World Cup
|Captain
|Span
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Mithali Raj
|2005-2022
|24
|14
|8
|0
|1
|Belinda Clark
|1997-2005
|23
|21
|1
|0
|1
Team news: Both teams unchanged.
TOSS: Mithali Raj wins the toss again and this time she opts to bat first in Hamilton.
India have never lost against West Indies at the ICC Women’s World Cup.
Meanwhile West Indies in the World Cup so far: Won their first ever international in New Zealand (vs NZ that too), won their first ever match in this tournament’s history vs England.
Recap of NZ vs IND: ....when they take on an undefeated West Indies on Saturday, with just a one-day turn-around, all eyes are going to on the batting unit. It is all well and good to say the top order needs to do more, and ultimately it is up to the players to score runs in the middle. But when the think-tank sets them up for such tough situations, it betrays a lack of collective clarity that certainly doesn’t help individuals.
World Cup: A left-field decision that did not go right for India against New Zealand
Watch highlights of Harmanpreet Kaur’s inning against New Zealand here.
05.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s clash with the in-form West Indies at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
One team with all the momentum on their side, another team with a rather deflating defeat after a comprehensive opening win. West Indies will fancy their chances against Mithali Raj and Co, but India have never lost against the Caribbean side in this tournament’s history. What’s in store today?
