Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scored brilliant centuries to propel India to their best total in the showcase event’s history, a 317 for eight against the West Indies in a vital match at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.
While Mandhana struck her fifth ODI century, a spectacular 119 off 123 balls laced with 13 fours and two sixes, Kaur slammed her fourth ton, a 107-ball 109, which was her first since smashing 171 not out against Australia in the World Cup in 2017.
The duo forged a 184-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take India across the 200-mark after skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat. This was also India’s highest partnership for any wicket at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.
Here are some of the reactions from when the two players brought up their centuries and a rather intimidating target for the West Indies:
Earlier, Yastika Bhatia scored a quick 31 off 21 balls as India were off to a good start, putting on 49 runs for the opening stand in 6.3 overs but once she departed, Mithali Raj (5) and Deepti Sharma (15) also followed suit, leaving India tottering at 78 for three.
However, Mandhana and Kaur joined hands and steadied the innings as India scored 100 runs in 20 overs, before crossing the 200-mark in 35.4 overs.
Brief Scores:
India: 317 for 8 in 50 overs
(Smriti Mandhana 123, Harmanpreet Kaur 109; Anisa Mohammed 2/59).