Hockey FIH Pro League, India vs Germany live: Savita Punia and co eye return to winning ways
Live updates of India’s clash with Germany in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Live updates
MILESTONE: 200th international appearance for Sushila!
The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between India and Germany (Men), initially scheduled on 12 and 13 March in Bhubaneswar, India, were earlier postponed due to a high number of COVID cases affecting the German team.
Squads
India: Savita Punia (C) (GK), Bichu Devi Kharibam (GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Akshata, Abaso Dhekale, Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Rajwinder Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Mariana Kujur, Deepika.
Germany: Lisa Nolte (C), Pauline Heinz, Lilly Stoffelsma, Sara Strauss, Jette Fleschütz, Linnea Weidemann, Jule Blueuel, Julia Hemmerle, Nike Beckhaus, Mali Wichmann (GK), Stine Kurzz, Ida-Marie Köllinger, Lena Frerichs, Felicia Wiedermann, Emily Günther, Inma Hofmeister, Maja Sielaff (GK), Carlotta Sippel.
4.55 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s clash with Germany in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.