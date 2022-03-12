The ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022 will be played in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Updated after India vs West Indies POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 India 3 2 1 0 0 +1.333 4 2 Australia 2 2 0 0 0 +1.061 4 3 New Zealand 3 2 1 0 0 +0.799 4 4 South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 +0.380 4 5 West Indies 3 2 1 0 0 -0.967 4 6 England 2 0 2 0 0 -0.190 0 7 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 -0.923 0 8 Pakistan 3 0 3 0 0 -1.274 0 Courtesy ICC