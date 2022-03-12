After the match ended 1-1 in regulation time, Germany bagged the bonus point by edging out India 2-1 in the shootout as the two teams clashed in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday.

Akim Bouchouchi will have been pleased with the way his young and inexperienced side competed against India in, what was for most of his players, their first taste of FIH Hockey Pro League action.

Hockey FIH Pro League, India vs Germany as it happened: Match drawn, visitors take bonus point

The German team had a total of 65 senior caps to their name, with one of the youngest players, 18-year-old Jette Fleschütz, with one of the highest cap counts at 18.

By contrast, Shushila Pukhrambam was celebrating 200 caps for India and would have hoped for a more conclusive performance by her team. Certainly head coach Janneke Schopman will be looking for a more clinical performance by her players in the second match against Germany.

It was honours even at the end of the first half as Kaur Navneet for India and then Carlotta Sippel for the visiting German side, scored in quick succession.

Navneet’s goal followed a great build-up run by Sharmila Devi down the India left-side of the pitch. Her cross found Navneet who was able to guide it home.

This was in the fourth minute and Head Coach Janneke Schopman will have been pleased by the way her team had countered after being put under pressure by the German side for much of the opening few minutes.

Germany responded well and two successive penalty corners were eventually rewarded when Carlotta Sippel was able to fire the ball home after the ball had rebounded and bounced around in front of Savita for a few dramatic seconds.

The remainder of the half continued in much the same vein, with Germany having a greater share of possession, including three penalty corners, to India’s none. Neither side, however, were able to find a way past the two ‘keepers; Savita for India and Mali Wichmann, who was making her debut for Germany.

The third quarter saw India pushing forwards to a greater degree. Two penalty corners, both struck by Gurjit Kaur, brought two good saves from Wichmann. As the time counted down, there was a sense that some of the punchiness had left the German game, allowing India more time to run at the goal. However, it was Die Danas who came closest to breaking the deadlock when a shot seemed to have crossed the India goalline; eventually it was cleared to safety.

The final quarter saw both teams digging deep to find the winning goal. The momentum looked to be with India as they responded to the encouragement from the stands. However, Germany dug deep and looked highly experienced as they managed the game well and kept tight discipline in the face of increased India pressure.

In the shoot-out, Germany held their nerve to take the bonus point. While neither side showed great finishing in the shoot-out, credit should go to Mali Wichmann in the German goal as she saved four attempts and made a great video referral to get a penalty stroke overturned on a technicality.

Speaking after the game, Player of the Match Carlotta Sippel, said: ‘I am very happy about the game. We did a great job. We are looking forward to tomorrow’s game. It was a great opportunity for us to play.’

India’s captain Savita said: ‘Germany played a good game. We also played a good game but although we made a lot of chances we couldn’t score.’

The result means India remain in third position in the league table behind Argentina and Netherlands. Germany remain in fifth place, on level points with Spain but with an inferior goal difference.