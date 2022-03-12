Badminton: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, German Open Super 300 semifinal live updates
Follow live updates of the men’s singles semifinal between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen at the German Open Super 300.
Live updates
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 13-21, 0-2
Sen starts well in the second game too. Will be interesting to see how much of a factor drift becomes.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 13-21
For the first time, in tournament play, Sen takes a game off the Dane. Rock-solid play by the India, who looked very comfortable in defence. Axelsen had trouble setting up his attacks and that forced him to take more risks. Didn’t work out well for him.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 12-20
Eight game points for Sen. He has been in control right from the start.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 11-18
Axelsen finally gets a point with a steep smash but Lakshya has this well under control. A fine lead and he just needs to keep things real at this point.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 10-16
Axelsen came within three points but now Sen has opened up a six-point lead.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 9-13
Super shot by Axelsen – wonderful deception at the net to win the point. But Lakshya is doing well in defence.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 7-12
Nice long 54-shot rally and one that ends with another Axelsen rally. The best part is that Sen is not looking rushed. He is reading the play well and that matters.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 7-11
Sen has a four-point lead at the mid-game interval. He has been solid throughout. The errors have come from Axelsen so Sen really hasn’t had to force the pace yet.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 7-9
Three points in a row for Axelsen. One nice jump smash and then another two that went long from Sen.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 4-9
Far more errors from Axelsen than we saw in the match against Srikanth. Sen is not complaining. Who would? A five-point lead is a handy one to have.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 4-6
Sen seems to be familiar with Axelsen’s patterns at the moment. They have trained together in Dubai. So that might help the Indian. But Axelsen nowhere near top gear at the moment.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 2-5
Nice play by Sen. Changing the pace of the rally and winning a point. Caught Axelsen by surprise there. Nice start by the 20-year-old.
Viktor Axelsen vs Lakshya Sen: 1-2
Two errors from Axelsen and two points for Sen. Then Axelsen gets a point back. Still very early days and no real rallies.
9.11 pm: Lakshya has been playing well – and he trusts his defence but against Axelsen, he made need to do more than just defend.
9.09 pm: The players are just taking the court. This could be fun but a big challenge for Sen. Axelsen leads the head-to-head 4-0 and is the best player in the world at the moment.
Hello and welcome to live updates of the men’s singles semifinal between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen at the German Open Super 300.