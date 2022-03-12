Almost exactly 17 years ago, Jhulan Goswami took her first World Cup wicket, dismissing Inoka Galagedara of Sri Lanka on 22 March 2005.

Since then, she has dismissed 40 different batters, never getting the same batter out twice at a World Cup, with Mohammed her seventh West Indian victim.

Goswami surpassed Australian Lyn Fullston who held the previous record since 1988, her 39 wickets coming at an average of 11.94.

That first wicket back in 2005 may have been the only wicket she took in her debut World Cup match, but it was the first and only time she would end up with an economy lower than one.

Goswami produced figures of eight overs, three maidens, five runs and one wicket, and she was just getting started, taking 13 wickets in the tournament in South Africa, her highest at a single World Cup.

The 2009 World Cup was less fruitful, taking just four wickets but her best performance came against hosts Australia in the third-place play off, dismissing opener Leah Poulton and tailender Rene Farrell for figures of 2/21 as India won by three wickets.

After taking nine wickets on home soil in 2013, Goswami was back in the double figures in 2017 as India lost out to England by nine runs in the final.

The 39-year-old took 3/23, one of two times where she has taken three wickets in an innings to move to 10 for the tournament.

Her highest wicket haul came in 2005 as she produced figures of 4/16 against the West Indies only four days after delivering 4/27 against England.

Goswami has lined up eight ducks across her 40 dismissals with 14 wickets bowled, including the first.

Mohammed’s dismissal took Goswami to 14 dismissals caught by fielders while seven have been caught by the wicket-keeper with five coming leg before wicket.

Fortunately for India, usually if Goswami is taking wickets, they will win the game with 27 of her previous 39 wickets coming in wins, 11 in losses and 1 in a no-result, that very first wicket.

Jhulan Goswami at World Cups Series Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 2005 CWC 8 8 13 4/16 13.53 2.74 29.6 2017 CWC 9 9 10 3/23 26.6 4.14 38.5 2013 CWC 4 4 9 3/63 15.88 3.62 26.3 2009 CWC 7 7 4 2/21 34 2.53 80.5 2022 CWC* 3 3 4 2/26 27.5 4.4 37.5 *Ongoing (Via ESPNCricinfo)

Mithali Raj sets captaincy record

Mithali Raj on Saturday broke the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women’s World Cup, surpassing former Australian counterpart Belinda Clark.

Mithali, 39, led the country in 24 World Cup games, claiming 14 victories, eight losses and one no result. Clark had captained her side in 23 matches.

The India skipper achieved the feat when she stepped out to lead the country against the West Indies in a crucial match in the ongoing showpiece event. Interestingly, Mithali and Clark are the only two cricketers to have led their country at more than two World Cups.

Last Sunday, Mithali became only the third cricketer and the first woman to appear in six ODI World Cups, joining the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad

Most matches at World Cup as captain Captain Span Mat Won Lost Tied NR *M Raj 2005-2022 24 15 8 0 1 *BJ Clark 1997-2005 23 21 1 0 1 *S Goatman 1973-1982 19 8 9 2 0 *PF McKelvey 1978-1982 15 7 7 1 0 *MP Moore 1988-1993 15 4 11 0 0 *K Smithies 1993-1997 15 12 3 0 0 *SA Tredrea 1982-1988 15 14 0 1 0

