Hyderabad FC put one foot in what would be their first-ever final after scripting a come-from-behind 3-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the 2021-22 Indian Super League second semifinal at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Roy Krishna helped ATKMB take the lead but the former finalists’ joy was short-lived as Bartholomew Ogbeche (45th) equalised on the cusp of halftime, only for Yasir Mohammad (58th) and Javier Siviero (64th) to gloss over it.

The two teams will go up against each other again on Wednesday (March 16) for the second leg with ATKMB needing to find the back of the net at least twice to stand a chance of advancing to their second successive summit clash.