Badminton live updates: Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, German Open Super 300 men’s singles final
Live coverage of the men’s singles final between India’s Lakshya Sen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the German Open Super 300 in Muelheim an der Ruhr.
Live updates
Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn: 1-3
Vitid sends the shuttle wide as Lakshya finally gets on the board. Still early days.
Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn: 0-3
Nice disguised drop shot by the Thai youngster.
Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn: 0-2
Vitid making a fine start. Some nice disguise being mixed into his play already.
Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn: 0-0
Play begins!
8.45 pm: Sen is 20 and Vitid is 20. Vitid is a three times world junior champions. Don’t expect this to be easy because it won’t be.
8.44 pm: The players are taking the court. After warming up for a few minutes, we should be a go.
8.42 pm: Next up!
8.26 pm: The medal ceremony for the women’s doubles is on but it also means that it is almost time for the men’s singles final to begin.
8.33 pm: The World Champions Chen/Jia fighting hard in the third game and coming up victors! The Stoeva sisters sure pushed them hard.
8.29 pm: We are reaching the end of a rather epic women’s doubles match.
8.16 pm: Vitidsarn found a way against Lee Zii Jia in the semis.
8.08 pm: A more recent interview of Lakshya Sen and he has stayed true to his word... a player who does not give up at any point.
“That’s the kind of player I want to be. Not to give up at any point. From the beginning I have been like that... give everything no matter what”
8.05 pm: From our archives, the story of Kunlavut Vitidsarn...
“I had an allergy. If the weather was cold, like for example in an air-conditioned environment, and I stepped out into warm weather, my nose could not handle it. I used to go to hospital once or twice a week.”
Overcoming nasal allergy to being two-time badminton world junior champ
7:59 pm: The Stoeva sisters take the second game 30-29, on their 9th game point. We will have a decider and the wait for the men’s singles final will continue for a while longer. What a game this was!
7.55 pm: 28-28 in the second game. The Stoeva’s are fighting hard!
7.50 pm: The women’s final is turning out to be a thriller!
7.43 pm: Kunlavut Vitidsarn hasn’t done too badly either. He beat the sixth seed, Jonatan Christie, in the early round and then got past fifth seed Lee Zii Jia in the semi-finals in straight games to set up the final against Lakshya.
7.40 pm: Some big wins on the way to the final for Lakshya Sen. The semi-final triumph over Viktor Axelsen was a big one but he also beat the fourth seed Anthony Ginting earlier in the tournament. The 20-year-old is high on confidence and will carry that into the final too.
7.25 pm: India’s Lakshya Sen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn have been having a go at each other since their days on the junior circuit and now they will have the chance to do that in the senior circuit; in a final. The head-to-head stands at 3-3 but Lakshya won their most recent meeting at the HYLO Open 2021 (formerly SaarLorLux Open) in three games – 21-18, 12-21, 21-19. It won’t be easy but it promises to be a lot of fun.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the men’s singles final between India’s Lakshya Sen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the German Open Super 300 in Muelheim an der Ruhr.