South Africa earned another late ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 win as they defeated defending champions England by three wickets with four balls remaining in Tauranga.

England were rescued from a poor start by a 107-run partnership from Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones before Marizanne Kapp fought back with her first international five-wicket haul to set her side 236 to win.

Kapp followed Laura Wolvaardt’s lead with the bat to set up a nail-biting finish before Trisha Chetty hit the winning run for South Africa’s first World Cup win over England in 20 years.

South Africa, who beat Pakistan by a narrow six-run margin on Friday, won the toss and chose to bowl and that decision proved to be the right one early on.

Kapp dismissed both Danni Wyatt for three - with Wolvaardt taking the catch at the third attempt - and Heather Knight for nine, as England slumped to 19 for two.

Shortly after, Nat Sciver was also heading back to the pavilion as she edged the ball onto her hip, which then ricocheted back onto the toe of the bat and sent a catch to the switched-on Lizelle Lee at slip.

At 42 for three, England were in trouble but the previously out-of-form Jones, alongside Beaumont, started the fightback.

They made their fifth century partnership before Masabata Klaas trapped Beaumont LBW for 62 from 97 deliveries - marking the first time Beaumont had not converted a fifty to a hundred against South Africa in ODIs.

Jones reached 53, her first half-century in World Cups, before she was run out to leave England on 167 for five.

England then started to lose regular wickets as the South African seamers came on to replace the ineffective spinners.

Kapp earned a third wicket, as Katherine Brunt (17) sent an edge to the substitute fielder at cover, and then a fourth as Sophia Dunkley (26) nicked behind.

Kapp picked up her first international five-fer with the wicket of Kate Cross, who skied a catch to Chloe Tryon, as England finished on 235 for nine from their 50 overs to set South Africa what would be their highest run-chase in the World Cup so far.

#CWC22



Marizanne Kapp finishes with 5/45. And played a part in a crucial runout too. What a day for her. England manage to post 235, thanks largely to Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones.#TeamEngland: 235/9 (50)



📸 ICC Match Centrehttps://t.co/T7wX6x0QhN pic.twitter.com/xieD5M094c — The Field (@thefield_in) March 14, 2022

Opener Wolvaardt was dropped on four by the usually reliable Beaumont before Lizelle Lee was bowled by Anya Shrubsole, as England made a strong start.

Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits put on 56 for the second wicket before Brits was caught at deep fine-leg for 23 to give Sciver her first wicket of the game.

Sune Luus joined Wolvaardt in the middle and the pair put on a 67-ball 50-stand but were saved by more fielding errors from England.

Jones, who typically has a lightning-quick pair of hands, couldn’t hold on to two stumping chances but she made amends by eventually stumping Luus (36) to leave South Africa on 147 for three.

Cross then took her first World Cup wicket as Wolvaardt found Sciver at mid-wicket to end her 101-ball knock of 77.

It was hard going for the spinners but Sophie Ecclestone dismissed Mignon du Preez for eight before Brunt ran out Tryon at the non-striker’s end, to leave South Africa on 199 for six.

Kapp remained and, with her, South Africa’s hopes as she smashed the first six of the game to bring the required run-rate back under six with four overs to go.

Shrubsole added another twist when she trapped Kapp LBW for 32, to leave South Africa needing 10 to get from the final 10 balls.

But in the end, Chetty and Shabnim Ismail got South Africa home with four balls to spare, as England lost three World Cup games in a row for the first time.

Brief scores:

South Africa beat England at Bay Oval, Tauranga by three wickets

England 235/9 in 50.0 overs (Tammy Beaumont 62, Amy Jones 53; Marizanne Kapp 5/45; Masabata Klaas 2/23)

South Africa 236/7 in 49.2 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 77, Sune Luus 36; Anya Shrubsole 2-34).

Player of the Match: Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

