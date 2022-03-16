World Cup England vs India live updates: Early trouble for India as Yastika, Mithali, Deepti fall
Follow all the live updates of India’s big match against defending champions England at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
Preview: India seek to build a head of steam, defending champs England search for much-needed win
Live updates
India’s first 10 overs with the bat in the tournament so far:
vs PAK: 33/1
vs NZ: 26/2
vs WI: 62/2
vs ENG: 37/3
India 37/3 after 10 overs: A boundary for Mandhana in the Shrubsole over as India finish the powerplay without further damage.
India 30/3 after 9 overs: If #Harmandhana get at least half of their 184-run partnership now from the previous match, India can heave a sigh of relief. This is otherwise not looking good. Solid first over from Sciver.
WICKET! 7.6: Deepti Sharma 0(10) Run Out Kate Cross Did we use the word nightmare already? It is now. Shocking running between the wickets! Deepti not even in the frame. All the pressure of dot balls, wanted to get off strike. India 28/3
India 27/2 after 7 overs: A wicket-maiden from Shrubsole followed by a 2-run over from Brunt. England all over India at the moment.
WICKET! 5.2: Mithali Raj 1(5) ct Sophia Dunkley b Anya Shrubsole ENGLAND STRIKE AGAIN! Mithali Raj’s run of low scores in this tournament continues. She is out for 1, Shrubsole has 2. England’s energetic start has been rewarded. Dunkley with a sharp low catch, needed a closer look and it’s gone in cleanly. India 25/2
India 18/1 after 4 overs: Mithali is in the middle. She is in need of some runs.
WICKET! 3.4: Yastika Bhatia 8(11) b Anya Shrubsole Yastika Bhatia was timing the ball alright but she is bowled by a brilliant Shrubsole delivery. England have the early wicket. A century for Shrubsole. (Flashbacks of Mandhana’s dismissal in Shrubsole’s first over at Lord’s) India 18/1
India 13/0 after 3 overs: A lovely timed four by Bhatia past mid on.
India 6/0 after 2 overs: Unlike New Zealand, who blocked up the inner-ring on the offside, England are leaving gaps, inviting the drives. Poor running, says Nasser, as Mandhana plays a lovely drive that nearly goes for four, but get just a two.
India 3/0 after 1 over: After that near run out, Bhatia gets one away through cover for a couple. But nice fuller lengths in that over from Brunt. Early swing on offer.
Here we go! Nearly a run out first ball. Mandhana slow to react to a call but the direct hit didn’t come. Nerves, nerves.
A bit of a delay to start proceedings. Apparently some cleaning to be done... not clear what exactly is going on.
National anthems done! Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia walking out to bat. It’s a big one, folks. Ready?
6.25 am: And also a reminder. Was doing these scenarios a little bit yesterday and this is the one I had too. England won’t be OUT with a defeat but will be REALLY difficult. As mentioned below, this will require Pakistan to beat New Zealand for instance. (India don’t have to beat Australia there either, even if Australia win all 7 and India win 5, this will hold good)
It’s a fresh pitch, this one at Bay Oval. But the pitch report indicated it could still play pretty much the same as the previous matches where it took turn later. That surprised Anjum Chopra as England opted to bowl first.
6.15 am: We’ve had jokes about this, but this stat is actually going to be a significant backdrop to today’s match, I feel. England’s struggles have been real. Amy Jones mentioned it, now Nasser Hussain in the pre-match show today. England must be REALLY hoping that the first chance is taken.
A good pre-match chat with Harmanpreet Kaur
TEAM NEWS
Both teams are unchanged.
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England XI: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole
TOSS NEWS: Heather Knight wins the toss and England will be bowling first. Mithali says India wanted to bat first anyway. everyone is happy. Both teams unchanged. (Little bit interesting from England’s point of view).
5.55 am: Almost exactly 17 years ago, Jhulan Goswami took her first World Cup wicket, dismissing Inoka Galagedara of Sri Lanka on 22 March 2005.
Since then, she has dismissed 40 different batters, never getting the same batter out twice at a World Cup, with Mohammed her seventh West Indian wicket.
If she gets any of Nat Sciver, Danni Wyatt, Katherine Brunt it will be first repeat wicket at the World Cup.
Amy Jones has urged England to focus on enjoying their cricket as they look to get their title defence back on track against India at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.
England suffered their third consecutive loss of the tournament against South Africa last time out, losing by three wickets following previous defeats to Australia and West Indies.
That result was underpinned by more fielding errors, including dropped chances and a missed stumping, but Jones believes England are more than capable of righting those wrongs.
“After the West Indies game, we dropped and missed a lot of chances, so we spoke about that as a group, obviously not wanting to put a huge amount of pressure on the first opportunity that comes in the next game,” she said.
“We just spoke about how we want to be really positive, really supportive of each other out there and just do the little things right, like attacking the ball and getting some good energy going.”
England have a good recent record against India and with every game now a must-win for the reigning champions, Jones hopes that will come into play when they meet again.
“It definitely helps,” she added. “It’s quite natural to look back at the last games you played against them and to have that recent success against them as a group will give us confidence.”— via ICC media zone
05.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s big match against defending champions England at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022. India are back at Bay Oval after two matches in Hamilton while England, winless so far, play their second straight match at the venue.
Match 15 of this year’s tournament will be the clash between the two finalists of the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup at Lord’s. England and India have competed against each other in 11 World Cup matches so far. England have the historical edge, winning seven of those contests, compared to India’s four. These two nations have also played 61 ODIs between them, excluding World Cups. It has been a tight contest so far, with England winning 32 and India winning 27 (two no results). They last faced each other in a bilateral series in 2021 at England, and it was won by the home team 2-1.
