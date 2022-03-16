All England Open live updates: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth in action on Day 1
All the live updates from Day 1 of the competition.
Live updates
All eyes will be on in-form shuttler Lakshya Sen, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, doubles pair Satwikisairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth as they look to break India’s 21-year title drought at the All England Championships, which begins on Wednesday.
Sindhu will be in action on Day 1 of the tournament. She will take on the tricky Zhi Yi Wang.
Sai Praneeth, who has struggled with form and injuries, will take on top seed Viktor Axelsen. Parupalli Kashyap will run into fifth seed Anthony Ginting.
An interesting all-India match will see Sen take on Sourabh Verma later in the day.
Here’s a look at India’s schedule for the day: