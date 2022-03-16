Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gritted through to a marathon 196 and Mohammad Rizwan remained 104 not out to deny Australia victory Wednesday and force a dramatic draw in the second Test in Karachi.

The Pakistan pair put the home team well on course for a draw, but spinner Nathan Lyon turned the match on its head by dismissing Azam and Faheem Ashraf with successive deliveries.

Lyon came on to bowl the third of the 15 mandatory remaining overs of the match, and with his fourth delivery had Azam glove a catch to Marnus Labuschagne at forward short-leg.

Next ball Lyon had Ashraf caught at slip to raise hopes of an Australian win.

The late-hour drama also saw Usman Khawaja drop Rizwan on 91 off luckless spinner Mitchell Swepson with 18 balls left in the match.

The pugnacious Rizwan, in company of tailender Nauman Ali (nought), batted out 46 balls during their 29-run stand for the eighth wicket to keep the three-match series tied at 0-0.

The first Test also ended in a draw in Rawalpindi, while the third and final Test will start in Lahore from Monday.

Azam’s score become the best-ever fourth innings by a captain, surpassing Mike Atherton’s 185 for England against South Africa in 1995.

The Pakistan skipper added an invaluable 228 runs for the third wicket with Abdullah Shafique (96) and another 115 for the fifth with Rizwan, keeping Australia’s spin-cum-pace attack at bay.

Rizwan hit 11 boundaries and a six.

With Pakistan falling 63 short of the 506-run target, the record for the highest chase in all Test cricket remains with the West Indies who scored 418 against Australia at Antigua in 2003.

Azam’s knock frustrated Australia and their skipper Pat Cummins who dismissed Shafique and Fawad Alam (nine) in the first two sessions to raise hopes of a win.

But Australia were themselves to blame for not dislodging Azam as Travis Head and then Labuschagne dropped sharp catches off Swepson off successive deliveries with the batsman on 161.

Azam also survived a confident leg-before appeal against spinner Lyon when on 157, but it turned out to be umpire Aleem Dar’s call on review.

Lyon was the best Australian bowler with 4-112 off a marathon 55 overs.

Earlier, Cummins struck eight minutes before lunch to end an epic third-wicket stand with the score on 249.

Shafique, who hit 136 not out in the first Test, drove Cummins for a boundary to reach 96.

But in his next over the Australian fast bowler drew the right-hander into another drive which this time found the edge.

Smith held a sharp catch in the slips, making amends for dropping the same batsman, on 20, from a more straightforward chance at slip off Cummins the day before.

Here are some reactions from the thrilling draw that played out at Karachi:

Pakistan is only the second team in Test history to save the game by batting 1000+ balls in 4th inns. The first was England in the timeless Test in Durban in 1939. That match went on for 10 days and had to be stopped otherwise England would have missed the boat for home. #PakvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 16, 2022

Feeling for the skipper… pic.twitter.com/zfr1doAyJS — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) March 16, 2022

Babar Azam leads the list of highest scores made by captains in 4th innings. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/xNQ3W3Tobu — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 16, 2022

For context:

Abdullah Shafiq batted 50.5 overs, Babar Azam batted 70.5 overs & Rizwan batted 29.3 overs. That is a total of 151.1 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. No team combined before this innings had ever batted for more than 144 overs in the 4th inns of a Test in Asia ever — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) March 16, 2022

For the record, the highest successful run chase in Pakistan cricket is the

444/5 (106.5 overs) by Faisalabad Wolves who beat Sialkot Stallions at Sialkot in Nov 2014 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.#PakvAus #PakvAus #PakvsAus2022 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 16, 2022

Good on him! Incredible Test. pic.twitter.com/7e4gjFcrlj — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) March 16, 2022

Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammed Rizwan take a bow! What a fight shown by the trio against Australia. Well for Australia fourth Test in the last 14 months where they were found short in the fourth innings #cricket #PakvAus — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) March 16, 2022

for all those talks there’s nothing in pitch for any sort of bowling.. this test going all the way down to the wire is a testament that it wasn’t just the pitch but Babar Azam’s masterclass which denied 🇦🇺 a likely win! Gulp it down.. it’s okay.. it happens sometime! #PakvAus pic.twitter.com/heRCgrso4L — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) March 16, 2022

Can’t think of many more entertaining centuries in a dramatic draw than this one from Mohammad Rizwan. Never changed his game, literally took the equation out of the picture & ended up as the toast of Karachi #PAKvAus pic.twitter.com/khLX4zCGla — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 16, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)