All England Open, Day 2 live: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen lead India’s charge on a tough day
With the exception of Sindhu and Satwik/Chirag, all the other Indian players will run into seeded opponents.
Live updates
5.16 pm: An upset brewing? In the first men’s doubles match of the day, top seeds Minions are having trouble against Saito/Koga of Japan. Trailing 15-21, 10-12...
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the All England Open. Day 1 saw most of the top Indian players come away with wins but Day 2 promises to be a tougher test.
Here’s a look at India’s schedule for the day: