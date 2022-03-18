All England Open, Day 3 live: Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri and Lakshya in action today
All the key updates from the All England Open.
Live updates
Women’s singles: Tai Tzu Ying in unstoppable form against Nozomi Okuhara. Just too good. It was 8-6 in the first game and then TTY just took it to another level. It was almost unfair.
Doubles action first up: Lakshya Sen’s match is a little later in the day but first up we will have two tough doubles matches for the Indians. Satwik-Chirag will run into top seeds, the Minions, while Treesa-Gayatri will face the second seeds Lee-Shin from Korea.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All England Open. Two Indian doubles teams and Lakshya Sen, in the men’s singles, still remain in contention.
Here’s a look at India’s schedule for the day: