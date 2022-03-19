World Cup, India vs Australia live updates: Shafali Verma returns, Meg Lanning opts to bowl
Follow all the live updates of India’s crucial clash against the mighty Aussies at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
Live updates
Elsewhere from the tournament, some important news.
Playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
This what Nasser Hussain had said during India-England: “Personally, I’d go Shafali Verma. To beat AUS, you don’t need good; you need exceptional. And she can provide you with exceptional. May not be her day, she might not get any runs. But against Australia you can’t just plod along, you need above par & she can provide that”
TOSS: It’s time for a marquee battle! A red-hot Australia vs an inconsistent India.
Meg Lanning wins the toss and has opted to bowl. Darcie Brown comes back in for Annabel Sutherland.
Big news: Shafali Verma is back for India. She replaces Deepti Sharma in the XI.
THROWBACK:
05.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s clash with the mighty Australians at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
Match 17 of this year’s tournament will be the 13th meeting between India and Australia at ICC Women’s World Cups. The last time they met each other in this competition was in the 2017 semifinal (remember that? of course you do!). India won on this occasion by 36 runs with the help of Harmanpreet Kaur’s (171*) heroics.
These two nations have played 49 ODIs including at the World Cups. Australia have dominated the head-to-head battle so far. Nine of those Australia’s wins have come at ICC Women’s World Cups.
H2H at ICC CWC
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|Match date
|Toss won by
|India won
|36 runs
|Derby
|20 Jul 2017
|India
|Australia won
|8 wickets
|Bristol
|12 Jul 2017
|Australia
|India won
|3 wickets
|Sydney
|21 Mar 2009
|Australia
|India won
|16 runs
|Sydney
|14 Mar 2009
|Australia
|Australia won
|98 runs
|Centurion
|10 Apr 2005
|Australia
|Abandoned
|-
|Pretoria
|3 Apr 2005
|-
|Australia won
|51 runs
|Lincoln
|6 Dec 2000
|Australia
|Australia won
|19 runs
|Delhi
|24 Dec 1997
|India
|Australia won
|7 wickets
|Wetherby
|21 Jul 1993
|India
|Australia won
|39 runs
|Christchurch
|4 Feb 1982
|Australia
|Australia won
|4 wickets
|Wellington
|26 Jan 1982
|Australia
|Australia won
|153 runs
|Auckland
|10 Jan 1982
|Australia
|Australia won
|71 runs
|Patna
|8 Jan 1978
|India
Screenshots in the blog courtesy ICC Match Centre / Disney+Hotstar.
Stats in the blog courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru.