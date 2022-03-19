Elsewhere from the tournament, some important news.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

This what Nasser Hussain had said during India-England: “Personally, I’d go Shafali Verma. To beat AUS, you don’t need good; you need exceptional. And she can provide you with exceptional. May not be her day, she might not get any runs. But against Australia you can’t just plod along, you need above par & she can provide that”

TOSS: It’s time for a marquee battle! A red-hot Australia vs an inconsistent India.

Meg Lanning wins the toss and has opted to bowl. Darcie Brown comes back in for Annabel Sutherland.

Big news: Shafali Verma is back for India. She replaces Deepti Sharma in the XI.

THROWBACK:

05.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s clash with the mighty Australians at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.

Match 17 of this year’s tournament will be the 13th meeting between India and Australia at ICC Women’s World Cups. The last time they met each other in this competition was in the 2017 semifinal (remember that? of course you do!). India won on this occasion by 36 runs with the help of Harmanpreet Kaur’s (171*) heroics.

These two nations have played 49 ODIs including at the World Cups. Australia have dominated the head-to-head battle so far. Nine of those Australia’s wins have come at ICC Women’s World Cups.

H2H at ICC CWC

Result Margin Ground Match date Toss won by
India won 36 runs Derby 20 Jul 2017 India
Australia won 8 wickets Bristol 12 Jul 2017 Australia
India won 3 wickets Sydney 21 Mar 2009 Australia
India won 16 runs Sydney 14 Mar 2009 Australia
Australia won 98 runs Centurion 10 Apr 2005 Australia
Abandoned - Pretoria 3 Apr 2005 -
Australia won 51 runs Lincoln 6 Dec 2000 Australia
Australia won 19 runs Delhi 24 Dec 1997 India
Australia won 7 wickets Wetherby 21 Jul 1993 India
Australia won 39 runs Christchurch 4 Feb 1982 Australia
Australia won 4 wickets Wellington 26 Jan 1982 Australia
Australia won 153 runs Auckland 10 Jan 1982 Australia
Australia won 71 runs Patna 8 Jan 1978 India

