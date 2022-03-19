All England Open semi-finals live: Lakshya Sen, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand lead India’s charge
All the updates from Day 4 of the All England Open.
Live updates
Men’s doubles: The Minions come right back to force a decider. Smart, sharp play with fewer errors did the trick.
Men’s doubles: Fikri/Maulana have taken the first game against the Minions! Here we go. A day for upsets?
Women’s singles: A brilliant performance by An Se Young to knock out Tai Tzu Ying. She visibly frustrated TTY with the length on her lifts and superb defence. Just too good!
Women’s singles: An Se Young has taken the first game against Tai Tzu Ying with some very fine, controlled play. She took the lead early and kept it.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the All England Open. Lots of high-quality matches on the schedule but if you are an Indian fan, then your eye will be on two matches in particular.
First, Lakshya Sen will take on defending champion Lee Zii Jia. The young Indian star got a walkover while LZJ got the better of Kento Momota in a wildly fluctuating encounter.
The big surprise, however, will be Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. They will take on the Chinese pair of Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu.