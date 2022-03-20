All England Open finals live: Akane Yamaguchi wins women’s singles title, Lakshya Sen in action last
All the updates from the final day of the 2022 All England Open.
Check out Scroll.in’s complete badminton coverage
Schedule: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen is the final match of the finals day. Roughly expected to start by 10 pm IST.
Where to watch in India: Voot Select streaming platform / History TV18 on television.
Live updates
Men’s doubles: Fikri/Maulana have bossed it. The new era is upon us. All England title on their debut at the tournament. Emotional scenes. It means so much. They have beaten the Minions, they have beaten the Daddies, they also beat the World Championship bronze medallists in the second round and the reigning World Champs in the QFs. What a crazy run to the title!
Men’s doubles: Fikri/Maulana staying ahead and doing all the right things too. They lead 11-8 at the interval in the second game. Ahsan getting some treatment on his right leg too.
Men’s doubles: But it is Fikri/Maulana who turn things around with some decisive plays. It looked like the Daddies had done enough to take the game but try telling that to the youngsters.
Men’s doubles: 19-18. The Daddies sneak ahead at a vital point.
Men’s doubles: Fikri/Maulana take back the lead with two points on the trot. Before the Daddies get another point back at the end of a 26-shot rally. We are headed for a tight finish.
Men’s doubles: Ahsan/Setiawan draw level at 14-14. They are bringing all their experience into play here.
Men’s doubles: Fikri/Maulana continuing to impress against the Daddies too. Their court awareness has been spot on all week and their decision making has been second to none.
Women’s singles champion: Akane Yamaguchi
Women’s singles final, An Seyoung 15-21 15-21 Akane Yamaguchi: World Champion Akane Yamaguchi is now also the All England champion! And what do you know, she actually seems to be celebrating this with a proper smile after a ‘are we done here?’ reaction to winning in Huelva.
Women’s singles final, An Seyoung 15-21 15-20 Akane Yamaguchi: Match points, Akane!
Women’s singles final, An Seyoung 15-21 14-18 Akane Yamaguchi: And Akane back in control here. Brilliant crosscourt winner.
Women’s singles final, An Seyoung 15-21 14-16 Akane Yamaguchi: There is a fightback from An. Akane Yamaguchi already plays the defensive lunge at the net arguably better than anyone else on tour and now she has added another element to it with a touch so deft that it just drops on the other side of net. UNREAL HUMAN. But from 8-15 down, it is now 14-16 as the Korean fights back.
Women’s singles final, An Seyoung 15-21 8-11 Akane Yamaguchi: The Korean is engaging in higher quality rallies now but the Japanese’s defence has been on point for the most part. It is frustrating the youngster and the world No 2 looks on track to wrap this up in 2 after all.
Women’s singles final, An Seyoung 15-21 8-9 Akane Yamaguchi: An Seyoung will have to come back from a game down against Akane Yamaguchi as the Japanese veteran (all of 24) starts well. If their past meetings are anything to go by, we can still expect this to go three.
Women’s singles final: An Seyoung started slowly, Akane Yamaguchi had more control in the opening exchanges but the youngster fought back. Should take some momentum into the 2nd game.
06.00 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022. It’s finals day.
India’s Lakshya Sen will face Danish top seed Viktor Axelsen in the men’s All England Open final after beating Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia on Saturday.
Sen battled to a thrilling 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 victory against defending champion Lee.
The 20-year-old rising star, a World Championships bronze medallist, is just the fourth Indian man to make the All England final.
That will be the final final of the finals day. For now, what a match-up to start off proceedings. *THE* women’s singles rivalry of 2021 is the first major final of 2022 too. After 6 meetings in 2021, Akane Yamaguchi vs An Seyoung meet for the first time in 2022.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom 18