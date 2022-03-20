Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Argentina live: Q4 starts with Amit Rohidas and Co leading 2-1
Follow all the key updates from the second leg of India men’s team’s tie against Argentina in Odisha.
First leg: Mandeep rescues draw, ARG clinch shootout bonus
Live updates
Q3, India 2-1 Argentina: Toscani wins a penalty stroke... is there a review? No, not this time. Great chance for ARG to make it 2-2.
Q3, India 2-1 Argentina: India down to 10 for two mins as Dilpreet gets a green card with less than 10 mins to go now.
Update via FIH as we briefly missed the feed there: Mandeep with a foray into the Argentine circle and he beats 3 defenders, but his attempt to find an Argentine foot fails. He thinks of a review, decides against it.
End of Q3: IND 2-1 ARG Argentina are back in this match big time. They had India’s defence under constant pressure. India too tried to respond. The match is heating up nicely for a lovely finish in Q4.
Q3, India 2-1 Argentina: India back on the front foot and nearly a lovely combination after winning the ball back, Dilpreet finds Sumit but the latter couldn’t complete the 1-2.
Q3, India 2-1 Argentina: GOAL ARGENTINA! Della Torre with a superb drag flick. What Hamanpreet tried a little while back, executed perfectly on the angle to beat Sreejesh.
Q3, India 2-0 Argentina: Pressure from Argentina, we are seeing the 3D skills come out in full flow... and all that eventually pays with a PC.
Q3, India 2-0 Argentina: Harmanpreet takes this one, inside out but goes wide on the angle.
Q3, India 2-0 Argentina: PC for India. It all started well with a lovely long ball to release Mandeep Sing. Then Manpreet-Mandeep-Dilpreet combine win a PC.
Q3, India 2-0 Argentina: Nice move down the left by India, Sumit finds Sukhjeet but the ARH GK is out quickly. Other side, Sreejesh called on to make a reflex save.
Q3, India 2-0 Argentina: The commentators are stunned. “WOW” is the first word out, but the video umpire deemed it to be a clean tackle on the ball and it is neither a stroke or PC. It’s a free hit for India and they keep their referral.
Q3, India 2-0 Argentina: ....still being reviewed.
Q3, India 2-0 Argentina: This is a really lengthy review.
Q3, India 2-0 Argentina: Time for the second half... and oh, a penalty stroke early for Argentina! Sumit with a rash moment in the D. India review, but this doesn’t look good for them.
Coach Reid: We threw away the ball a little too much with long balls. It was good to put away the two corner chances. Need to be better on possession.
FIRST HALF STATS: Hardik and Jugraj are the scorers as India go into the break with a good lead. Both goals came from PC situations. India much more efficient today.
HALF TIME: India 2-0 Argentina
Q2, India 2-0 Argentina: Martinez involved in everything Argentina are doing offensively at the moment. Indian defence hanging on.
Q2, India 2-0 Argentina: A green card for Vivek too, 10-each on the field now.
Q2, India 2-0 Argentina: A green card for Argentina, just as they were starting to mount pressure.
Q2, India 2-0 Argentina: PC for Argentina, just a good old kick of the ball. No doubts. Krishan Pathak is in goal for India now, Amit Rohidas (no surprise) with a good rush. Second PC, that’s saved by Pathak.
Q2, India 2-0 Argentina: GOAL INDIA! Jugraj Singh (remember that name?) with a ferocious drag flick from a PC. “The goalkeeper didn’t even smell it,” says the commentator. Amit Rohidas had earned that PC for India. Just a really lovely finish that. Coach Reid wanted scoreboard pressure on Argentina, he’s got it.
Q2, India 1-0 Argentina: GOAL INDIA! Terrific, terrific finish from Hardik Singh. Varun unleashes a drag flick that’s saved well. Hardik, quickly into position after the injection, fires in a rebound on the bounce. That is NOT easy. Great control, awareness.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: PC for India early on, some friendly fire in their own defence.
End of Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: A rather eventless opening quarter. Same scoreline as yesterday but there was more goalmouth action then.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: Another stat on air worth noting... these two sides in 11 matches since 2013 have scored just 5 goals in the first quarter of matches between them.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: More high balls from India, but not quite paying off at the moment.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: No clearcut chances for either side yet. The high intensity start has given way to cagey position. India trying a few long balls but the moves are getting cut off by the Argentinian defence.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: Reminder from commentators that it is Pro League (men’s) top scorers India vs top defending side Argentina. It showed for large parts yesterday too.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: Intense start to this match, plenty of turnovers due to pressing... both sides looking to start on the front foot.
After the 2-2 draw last night, India will be looking for a response in front of goal tonight. Chances were created, weren’t taken. That will be focus says coach Graham Reid. Pusback in Odisha.
Recent H2H between India and Argentina men:
India coach Graham Reid: Created a lot of opportunities, didn’t finish them. That’s the focus tonight and put some scoreboard pressure on them.
Time for the 2nd leg as Indian men’s team take on Argentina in Odisha. Mandeep Singh rescued a draw late on for Amit Rohidas-led India but Argentina clinched shootout bonus. What’s in store today?
07.30 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey as Indian men take on Argentina for the second of back-to-back matches in Odisha this weekend in what promises to be another cracking set of FIH Pro League matches.
A closely-matched encounter between two entertaining teams saw Argentina take the bonus point after the visiting side was more clinical in the shoot-out than their India hosts. During the match, the momentum swung from one team to the other in this fast-paced and sometimes tense match. Mandeep Singh’s goal in the dying seconds helped India salvage a point at least. (Via FIH)
FIH Pro League – 19 March 2022
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (IND)
Result: Men’s Match 29
India 2, Argentina 2 (Argentina win shoot-out bonus point 3-1)
Player of the Match, Matias Rey (ARG)
