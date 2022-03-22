World Cup, India vs Bangladesh live blog: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma off to a patient start
Follow all the live updates of India’s crucial clash against Bangladesh at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the World Cup here.
ICC live scores for India-Bangladesh here.
South Africa vs Australia underway, Aussies need 272 to win. Scores here.
Live updates
India 18/0 after 6 overs: Shafali has just faced 8 balls so far, Mandhana retains strike again.
India 16/0 after 5 overs: Almost an almighty mix-up, and Mandhana quickly apologises. Nearly sold Shafali down the river. Maiden over from Salma, who nearly had Mandhana puzzled with one that went with the arm.
India 16/0 after 4 overs: Better over from Jahanara. Shafali has largely been away from strike, gets a couple off the middle of the bat... should help her settle in.
With Shamima Sultana not playing, Nigar Sultana is the captain-keeper today
India 13/0 after 3 overs: No turn, but first signs of the pitch holding up a bit. Patient Mandhana against Khatun, retains the strike for next over.
India 11/0 after 2 overs: Not much turn on offer in the first over of Salma. Jahanara’s pace from the other end and Mandhana finishes the over with two fours. One through off, and a pull through square leg (the one that thrills and worries India fans in equal measure perhaps!)
Update from Wellington: Nearly 8 an over in the last 10 for South Africa as they finish strongly to post 271. Laura Wolvaardt misses out on a ton but she top scores again for her side. Will this challenge the mighty Aussie batting lineup?
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in the middle and straight away spin from Bangladesh. Salma Khatun to start us off.
You can watch the Smriti Mandhana feature on the World Cup website here.
Time for the national anthems in Hamilton. It’s the Rabindranath Tagore sing-off!
Team news:
Bangladesh XI: Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
TOSS: Seddon Park looks great and we have the toss on time.Mithali opts to bat first on a pitch that offered quite a lot of turn yesterday. Poonam Yadav gets a game, replacing Meghna Singh.
India vs Bangladesh in ODIs
|Result
|Margin
|Toss
|Bat
|Ground
|Start Date
|India won
|5 wickets
|Bangladesh
|2nd
|Ahmedabad
|8 Apr 2013
|India won
|46 runs
|India
|1st
|Ahmedabad
|10 Apr 2013
|India won
|58 runs
|India
|1st
|Ahmedabad
|12 Apr 2013
|India won
|9 wickets
|India
|2nd
|Colombo (NCC)
|17 Feb 2017
05.50 am: India are in must-win territory for the rest of the World Cup. They take on Bangladesh today in Hamilton knowing a win is imperative. Can they get their third ‘W’ on board? Bangladesh won’t make it easy. Hopefully we should get some weather update soon.
05.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s clash with tournament debutants Bangladesh at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
In top four as things stand, Mithali Raj and co are in must-win territory from here on if their dream of winning the World Cup has to come alive. A maximum of four matches left, and a minimum of two. This is the business end. Slip-ups will likely mean the end of the road.
Match 22 of this year’s tournament will be the first ever ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh. These two nations have played four ODI matches against each other, and India are unbeaten so far, winning on all four occasions. They last met at the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Colombo and India won by nine wickets.
Points table after WI vs PAK
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|Australia
|5
|5
|0
|+1.424
|10
|South Africa
|4
|4
|0
|+0.226
|8
|West Indies
|6
|3
|3
|-0.885
|6
|India
|5
|2
|3
|+0.456
|4
|England
|5
|2
|3
|+0.327
|4
|New Zealand
|6
|2
|4
|-0.229
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|3
|-0.342
|2
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|4
|-0.878
|2
Screenshots in the blog courtesy ICC Match Centre / Disney+Hotstar.
Stats in the blog courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru.
With inputs from ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Media Zone