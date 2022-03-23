TENNIS Watch: Ash Barty, world No 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion, announces retirement at 25 Barty, who won the Australian Open this year, told former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua in an interview that she was spent and felt the time was right. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago Updated A minute ago Ash Barty in an interview with Casey Dellacqua | Tennis Australia Congratulations on an incredible career, @ashbarty 💙The tennis community, especially in Australia, will miss you dearly but is all the better for the standard you set as a person and a player. Forever a world No.1 role model 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oQ8HHgUFIJ— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ash Barty Grand Slam Tennis