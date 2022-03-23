Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye has been named as replacement for England’s Mark Wood for debutants Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Wood, a pace bowler who has claimed 82 wickets in 26 Tests, suffered an elbow injury during England’s first Test against West Indies earlier this month.

Tye, who has played 27 IPL matches and taken 40 wickets, has been bought in for $130,760 by Lucknow – one of the two new teams alongside Gujarat Titans to join the cash-rich league.

Lucknow will begin their IPL journey against Gujarat at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The 15th edition of the Twenty20 tournament has been expanded to 10 teams and will begin Saturday with league games restricted to four venues in Mumbai and Pune with limited crowds.