Indian ed-tech company Byju’s on Thursday was announced as an official sponsor of the Fifa World Cup 2022 that will take place in Qatar in November.

Football’s grandest competition is the latest sporting event the Indian company has been associated with – it’s also the official jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team, as well as global partner of the International Cricket Council.

“FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We’re delighted to be partnered with a company like Byju’s, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world,” said FIFA’s COO Kay Madati in a statement.

We are delighted to announce that BYJU’S would represent India at the biggest stage as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️.



This would make BYJU’S the first EdTech brand to sponsor this prestigious event globally.



Stay tuned for more updates! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4M9cfHT5AN — BYJU'S (@BYJUS) March 24, 2022

The 32-nation event later this year is only the second time the competition has been held on Asian soil, after the 2002 edition co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

