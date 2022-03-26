Swiss Open Super 300 semifinal live updates: PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong, Prannoy vs Ginting
Follow live updates from the Swiss Open Super 300 semifinals in Basel.
Live updates
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 21-19, 19-21 Anthony Ginting: Decider on court 2. Ginting wins the second game 21-19 and takes the match to a decider. Prannoy did well to get to 18-19 but a misjudged leave at the back followed by a crosscourt forehand wide costs him the game at the end.
Men’s singles: Ginting seemed to be pulling away in the second game but Prannoy has upped the intensity and closed the gap. The Indian trails 18-19.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong: A look at the head-to-head overall, and the previous scores.
It’s time for PV Sindhu! A third meeting against Supanida Katethong already in 2022. Sindhu met the Thai leftie at India Open (lost) and Syed Modi (won). What’s in store today in Basel?
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 21-19, 10-13 Anthony Ginting: A decider looks likely in this one. On court 1, the Stoeva sisters have won the doubles match and it is time for Sindhu next.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 21-19, 8-11 Anthony Ginting: Brilliant point at the net from both players eventually goes ASG’s way at 8-8 and soon after he has a lead at the interval.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 21-19, 8-8 Anthony Ginting: On main court, the women’s doubles could be over soon and our focus will shift there soon as Sindhu takes the court. For now, it’s all very even on court 2.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 21-19, 5-5 Anthony Ginting: Even start to the 2nd game as well.
Here’s a look at the game 1 graph.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 21-19 Anthony Ginting: A brilliant rally, finished off with a superb round-the-head slice drop by Prannoy! He loved that. Game 1 to the Indian.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 20-19 Anthony Ginting: ASG levels up with a big smash but then another error gives HSP a game point.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 19-18 Anthony Ginting: Big forehand error from ASG.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 18-18 Anthony Ginting: HSP couldn’t quite divert a powerful smash to his backhand over the other side and we are level again.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 18-16 Anthony Ginting: This is a tight, tight opening game. A huge net chord for HSP gives him a crucial 2-point lead. Put his hand up right away.
State of play: Sindhu’s match coming up on Court 1 after this women’s doubles battle. Not long left if it follows the pattern of game 1.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 12-12 Anthony Ginting: What a rally! Best point of the match so far and it ends with an error at the net fro Prannoy, and next point the Indian levels things up again.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 9-11 Anthony Ginting: Correction
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 9-11 Anthony Ginting: ASG catches up and takes a lead into the interval too. Prannoy seems to be having an issue with judging length at the back court. An error from the Indian gives Ginting a 2-point cushion at the interval.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 8-6 Anthony Ginting: A service fault from HSP gives the chance for Ginting to level things up but he sends a backhand wide.
Men’s singles, HS Prannoy 5-3 Anthony Ginting: A strong start by the Indian former top 10 player who is a former winner of the Swiss Open (2016)
Here we go.
Prannoy is on court first, his match on Court 2 vs Ginting.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Swiss Open Super 300 in Basel. Today, India’s PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, HS Prannoy will feature in singles semifinals.
The Super 300 event, as well as this venue in Basel, has had a good history for India and it will be interesting to see how today pans out.
Former World No 1 Srikanth Kidambi downed second seed Anders Antonsen. Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy also breezed into the semifinals with straight-game victories in their respective women and men singles events on Friday.
Swiss Open Super 300: Srikanth downs second seed Antonsen in thriller; Sindhu, Prannoy also reach SF
Here is a look at the semifinal lineup and quarterfinal results featuring Indians
