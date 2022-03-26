Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored an unbeaten 50 runs off 38 balls to help Chennai Super Kings post a respectable total of 131/5 batting first in the Indian Premier League opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.
Dhoni got together with CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja (26* off 28) to stage a recovery at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The former captain was batting on 15 off 25 but brought out the fireworks eventually to hit 35 runs off the last 13 deliveries of his innings. He hit seven fours and a six in his knock.
Here are some reactions to his knock: