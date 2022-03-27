World Cup, India vs South Africa live blog: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana kick things off for IND
Follow all the live updates of India’s must-win clash against South Africa at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
World Cup, India vs South Africa: It all comes down to this for Mithali Raj and Co
Jhulan Goswami out due to a side strain, as per ICC’s broadcast. Mithali Raj opts to bat first in Christchurch.
LIVE SCORES (via ICC): India vs South Africa
Live updates
India 45/0 after 7 overs: The boundaries keep coming for Shafali at one end, driven nicely past mid off of Khaka’s bowling. Picked up a slower delivery, all wrists to push it past the fielder. For all the unique shots she plays, these are signs of her continued improvement.
Trisha Chetty, once again, standing up to the stumps without her helmet on for a pacer. About time the ICC does something about this.
India 39/0 after 6 overs: A boundary for Shafali in Khaka’s first over. Kapp continues to keep things tight against Mandhana, who can afford to take her time thanks to the flier from Shafali.
In Wellington: Sophia Dunkley’s brilliant 67 has helped England get to a good score after a shaky start. They will be favourites to defend this against Bangladesh. A semifinal spot gets closer.
Shafali has hit Ismail out of the attack... for now. Khaka comes on.
India 32/0 after 4 overs: 17 runs in one Shabnim Ismail over as India’s No 17 Shafali Verma is off to a good start. Three fours, the third of which a brilliant improvised shot. Couple of twos as well later in the over. Kapp steadies things a bit.
India 13/0 after 2 overs: A full toss from Kapp, driven through cover for four. Long part of the ground, but enough timing from Mandhana.
India 8/0 after 1 over: Shafali Verma had a big smile on her face when asked about facing the South Africa pace attack. A four through cover off Ismail to start things off for her. A premeditated shot didn’t go her way.
I love to play hard deliveries and good bowlers. I have always played against pace and as I will get it in tomorrow’s match. I am very excited to play tomorrow’s game. It would be fun to play their fast bowling.— Shafali on facing SA pacers, ICC media zone
National anthems done. Here we go then! Shabnim Ismail and Co will offer a stern test. Can Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma get off to a good start?
REPLUG: In 2000 against South Africa in Christchurch, came Mithali Raj’s first ODI World Cup innings. Player of the match, unbeaten half century. 22 years later, Mithali Raj will lead India against South Africa in Christchurch for a must-win match
National anthems time!
Playing XIs
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
South Africa XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka
Team news:
Ok, first update from commentators: side strain for Jhulan Goswami.
TOSS: Mithali wins the toss and India will be batting first in Christchurch. No Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav from the previous match. Meghna Singh, Deepti Sharma come in.
World Cup semi-final qualification scenarios: How can Mithali’s India and Knight’s England finish in top four?
Watch: This is cool from ICC and former India pacer Snehal Pradhan. A quick look at India’s training before South Africa. Been a pleasure following the content around this tournament.
05.50 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s must-win clash with South Africa at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
The race for top four is already over for Pakistan and Bangladesh but they have been no pushovers. New Zealand, seen before it all began as one of the possible contenders to defeat Australia, are all but mathematically done with their campaign. Australia and South Africa will finish 1 and 2. As we type this, defending England are in a tough battle in Wellington. In a few minutes from now, India will be in a tough battle with South Africa. At the end of a fantastic league phase that has seen the expected dominance of Australia but even so, a fantastically open race for top four, it all comes down to this. For Mithali, Jhulan and Co.... one big match to keep their dream alive.
Points table ahead of IND vs SA
|POS
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NET RR
|POINTS
|1
|Australia
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|+1.283
|14
|2
|South Africa
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|+0.092
|9
|3
|West Indies
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|-0.885
|7
|4
|England
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+0.778
|6
|5
|India
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+0.768
|6
|6
|New Zealand
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|+0.027
|6
|7
|Bangladesh
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-0.809
|2
|8
|Pakistan
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|-1.313
|2
