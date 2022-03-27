Swiss Open Super 300 badminton finals live updates: PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan
Live updates from the Swiss Open Super 300 finals in Basel.
Live updates
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 21-16, 21-8: Sindhu has done it. She has won her second tournament of the year. Syed Modi and now the Swiss Open. Both Super 300 but it is always good to win tournaments and to go all the way. No drama. A solid, professional match and an expected triumph.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 21-16, 20-4: 16 championship points!
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 21-16, 14-4: Sindhu needs to just keep doing what she has so far. Doesn’t need to change a thing. The lead is huge and should be enough to carry her to victory.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 21-16, 11-2: This is just wonderful badminton from Sindhu, she hasn’t put a foot wrong here. Coach Park will be happy while Busanan will know she has an uphill battle on her hands.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 21-16, 7-1: And another wonderfully disguised drop shot. Sindhu is bossing it.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 21-16, 6-1: Sindhu returning the favour with a fine half-smash of her own.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 21-16, 5-1: Busanan finally gets on the board. Nice drop shot, caught Sindhu out.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 21-16, 5-0: Make that 5-0. A really confident start by Sindhu. Nice crosscourt smash to win that point.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 21-16, 3-0: Errors from Busanan to start the second game and Sindhu jumps to a healthy 3-0 lead.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 21-16: Sindhu takes the first game. She didn’t have it easy and Busanan made her work for it. It was 13-13 but then the Indian star pulled away when it mattered.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 19-16: Sindhu was under pressure for most of the rally but she finally got a weak reply for Busanan’s backhand and finish the point off. Almost there.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 18-15: Two errors from the Thai and the lead is back to three points.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 16-15: Another great rally, getting the best out of both players before Busanan got the weak return and rushed to the net to finish the point.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 16-14: Right in the corner. Busanan gets it right and Sindhu gets her challenge wrong.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 16-13: Sindhu pulling away here. A vital lead of three points heading into the business end of the first game.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 13-13: Excellent play by Busanan. Her drop shots are working and Sindhu hasn’t been able to deal with them very well today.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 12-12: Another shuttle goes wide and we are level again. Good consistent play by the Thai.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 11-10: Really good play by Busanan right after the interval. Her drop shot forcing the weak lift and then the body smash to win the point.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 11-9: Sindhu finding some nice rhythm towards the end of the first period. A tight match so far and it shows in the scores at the interval too.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 8-9: Busanan sneaking ahead as a lift from Sindhu goes wide.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 7-7: Sindhu thought it was long and it wasn’t. Busanan draws level again. This has been a good start by both players though. Setting up the match well.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 7-5: Now, Sindhu moves ahead again. She has played against Busanan a lot and won a lot, she won’t panic. Nice crosscourt smash.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 4-5: The run of points is finally broken as Busanan sends a smash wide.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 3-5: Lovely crosscourt backhand drop shot with her back to the net and that makes it five points on the run for Busanan.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 3-4: Lucky net cord and the Thai player takes the lead.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 3-3: Busanan coming back with a run of points of her own to level things up.
PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, 3-0: Quick solid start for the India. When she starts aggressively, she is a very difficult player to deal with.
Time for PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan: The players are walking to the court, we’ll have the toss, a short warm-up and then it will be all signals go.
3.25 pm: Hello all and welcome to our badminton coverage, tune in for live updates from the Swiss Open Super 300 finals in Basel. This arena in Switzerland holds a special place for Indian badminton and two Indians will be looking to add to their good memories here.
World No 7 PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy have made it to the final of the women’s and men’s events respectively at the Swiss Open Super 300 in Basel. Both the Indians had to struggle in their semi-finals though to make it to the summit clash.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom 18