The upcoming FIH Pro League double-header between the women’s hockey teams of India and England was postponed on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the English camp.

The matches, which were scheduled to be played on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, have been postponed “due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team.”

#FIHProLeague matches between @TheHockeyIndia and @EnglandHockey (Women), initially scheduled on 2 and 3 April in Bhubaneswar, India, have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jK51syYBL3 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) March 29, 2022

The situation is being monitored by FIH, Hockey India and England. Further information will be given as soon as available.

The men’s matches between India and England will be played as planned this weekend at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.