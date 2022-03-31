World Cup semi-final 2, Sune Luus’ South Africa vs Heather Knight’s England live updates
Follow live coverage of the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup semifinal between defending champions England and South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the World Cup here.
TOSS: South Africa win the toss, opt to bowl.
Live updates
England 6/0 after 1 over: Oh what a way to get us going. Beaumont leans into a length ball from Ismail and drives through the vacant cover region for four. Ismail, of course, finishes the over with a bouncer to the grill.
South Africa’s regular captain is up and about, cheering her side on from back home. 3 am there.
Here we go then, Shabnim Ismail and Tammy Beaumont will get us going.
Milestones: 100th ODIs for Sune Luus and Lizelle Lee!
TOSS & TEAM NEWS
Sune Luus wants to see what her bowlers can do first up on this pitch and opts to bowl first after the toss goes her way. Same XI for them. Heather Knight would have bowled first as well but happy to put runs on board. Reiterates they have been playing knockout cricket for a while now. Anya Shrubsole is back, rested and fresh.
South Africa XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klass, Ayabonga Khaka
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Anya Shrubsole
Unlikely that you haven’t read this piece by Ananya Upendran on Marizanne Kapp if you have been following the tournament, but a good time to do so now. Well worth your time.
06.10 am: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup semifinal between defending champions England and South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
It’s repeat of the 2017 semifinal. What a semifinal that was.
It is South Africa’s shot at redemption that comes after missing out on a place in the 2017 final after a heartbreaking defeat to England. It is England’s quest to repeat the thrilling win from five years to re-enter the final, after seemingly being down and out in this tournament with three straight defeats at the start.
South Africa beat England by three wickets in the league stage as Marizanne Kapp put in a starring performance with both bat and ball, taking five for 45 in what marked the tournament’s best figures so far.
Since that defeat, England have won every game as their road to redemption continues, and while their top order batters have failed to click at the same time, their spinners are saving the day.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy ICC Match Centre / Disney+Hotstar.
Stats in the blog courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru.
With inputs from ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Media Zone