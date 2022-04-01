In a first for global cricket, four women Match Officials will oversee the final of the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022 to be played between Australia and England at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

As part of its strategic commitment to a gender equitable sport, the ICC has focused on increasing the number of international female match officials, with women comprising eight of the 15 match officials at this event.

India’s GS Lakshmi, who was the first woman ever in the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, has been named as the match referee for the final. She also oversaw the semi-final between England and South Africa at the same venue.

Lauren Agenbag of South Africa and Kim Cotton of New Zealand will be the two on-field umpires while West Indies’ Jacqueline Williams, who in 2020 became the first female to officiate as the third umpire in a men’s international match, will also take charge as the TV umpire here. Langton Rusere of Zimbabwe will be the fourth umpire.

Cotton was the only woman match official in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 between Australia and India at the MCG.

Content courtesy ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020