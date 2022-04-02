India, considered one of the pre-tournament medal favourites, got the FIH Hockey Women’ Junior World Cup off to a brilliant start with a 5-1 win over Wales in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

India took the lead in the fourth minute of play through Lalremsiami’s deflection but weren’t able to add to it despite launching wave after wave of attack. They dominated the proceedings and had much better structure but the Wales goalkeeper Ffion Horrell was in fine form throughout and kept the Indians at bay.

But then, against the run of play, Wales got a goal back (26’) just before the end of the second quarter to go into half-time level with India. Millie Holme with a wonderful shot on turn seemed to catch the Indian goalkeeper and the defence off-guard. It went off the leg of the defender into the goal and suddenly India’s advantage vanished.

Going into the second half of the match, India knew they just needed to finish better. They had more shots and circle penetrations in the first half and if they could keep that up, the goals would come.

And, despite a strong start by Wales, an early Q3 goal helped settle whatever nerves India might have been feeling. Salima Tete played a ball through to the shooting circle, where Lalrindiki got the deflection before getting the ball past Horrell in the second minute of the third quarter.

India went up 3-1 courtesy a brilliant run by Mumtaz Khan. The move started thanks to an excellent interception by Salima Tete, who then sent a wonderful through ball that Mumtaz Khan latched onto. She went one-on-one with Horrell and slotted home comfortably.

By this point, India were cruising. Another goal came as an indirect result of a PC. Horrell kept it out a couple of times until Ajmina’s shot was parried straight to Lalrindiki, who chipped home comfortably for India’s fourth and her second.

And fifth goal also came courtesy a penalty corner. This time, no deflection was needed. Tete with a perfect injection, Lalremsiami with the stop and Deepika with a superb drag flick to the left of the goalkeeper.

The match was off to a delayed start due to bad weather and was played pretty much throughout in pouring rain.

Captain Salima Tete, who was adjudged as the player of the match, later said: “I’m very proud. We are a very good team. The first and second half we didn’t put enough pressure, but we were very good in the third and fourth quarter.”

India will take on Germany next in what is expected to be a tightly contested match on Sunday.

Screenshots: Fancode