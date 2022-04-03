England scored a late equaliser to make it 3-3 at full-time against India in their FIH Pro League clash on Saturday, but the hosts won the shootout to clinch the bonus point at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

FIH Pro League, India vs England as it happened: Match ends 3-3, Pathak earns shootout bonus for IND

A dominant start to the first quarter from England got them the early lead as India took their time finding their rhythm in the match. The goal came from a penalty corner, scored by Nicholas Bandurak, who is quickly emerging as a star for the English team. But India found their rhythm towards the end of the quarter and a great run into the circle followed by a pass from Shamsher Singh found Abhishek who was quick to get his shot off before the defence could close him down.

The second quarter was much more calculated from both teams as neither wanted to commit too many to the attack. India snatched the lead in the 27th minute as a 6-man struggle in the English circle lead to a push by Shamsher that hit the post and the rebound deflected into the goal off Sanford’s stick. England stuck right back however with another Nicholas Bandurak penalty corner conversion, as teams went into the break on level terms.

The second half saw India impose themselves more into the game as the high temperatures looked to be taking its toll on the English team. India won its first penalty corner deep into the game in the 52nd minute. It was Harmanpreet who had won the penalty corner and he finished it with a perfectly placed flick. With 3 minutes to go, England switched their keeper out for an outfield player and within a few seconds India had won another penalty corner. India missed the golden opportunity to seal the game from that set piece though as they tried a different routine and ended up turning over possession.

England got a penalty stroke with just 12 seconds left as a shot headed for goal hit Sumit on his leg. Sam Ward scored the resulting stroke and the match went into a shoot-out, where both teams scored 2 of their first 5 attempts. India went first in the sudden death and after both teams missed their first attempts, Abhishek scored the second one for India, while Ward missed his from the spot.

Player of the match Harmanpreet asked about his goal said: “Happy with the goal, happy for the team as well. We played a complete game, scoring 2 field goals and one from the penalty corner, which is my job and I was happy I could convert it.”

English captain Thomas Sorsby not too disappointed with the result said: “We had a great start to the game, and our aim for tomorrow will be to stretch that start and maximise it over the full 60 minutes.”