Women’s Junior World Cup, India vs Germany live: India 1-0 up within two minutes
Follow live updates of Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup match between India and Germany.
Tournament streamed on Watch.Hockey app (with subscription) and Fancode in India.
Live updates
Q1: India 1-0 Germany: Steady save by Bichu Devi in the Indian goal. Resulting melee sees the Germans lift the ball out to safety.
Q1: India 1-0 Germany: Penalty corner for Germany. Jule Bleuel’s cross from the right hits Priyanka’s foot.
Q1: India 1-0 Germany: Excellent individual skill by Germany captain Lisa Nolte but her reverse hit goes wide.
Q1: India 1-0 Germany: GOAL INDIA! Deepika with the drag-flick, it’s saved by Mali Wichmann in the Germany goal. The ball falls kindly to Lalremsiami, and she makes no mistake in placing it over the goalkeeper and into the net. Not even two minutes on the clock.
Q1: India 0-0 Germany: Penalty corner India! Sharmila Devi fouled just outside the circle by Pauline Heinz
Q1: India 0-0 Germany: Early chance for India with Mumtaz Khan making the circle penetration within 45 seconds, but her shot is blocked by the German defenders.
Q1: And they’re off, India gets us underway.
“We are ready after yesterday’s second half. Today it’s important to keep pressure on the ball,” says India’s head coach Erik Wonnik.
They’re done with the National Anthems, match starts in a few moments.
The other Pool D game today ends with Malaysia and Wales earning a point each after a 3-3 draw.
A whopping 35 goals were scored on the second day of the competition.
FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 – 2 April 2022
Potchefstroom, North West University (RSA)
India 5, Wales 1
Player of the Match: Tete Salima (IND)
Germany 10, Malaysia 0
Player of the Match: Jule Bleuel (GER)
United States 5, Zimbabwe 0
Player of the Match: Hope Rose (USA)
Canada 0, Netherlands 11
Player of the Match: Jip Dicke (NED)
Ireland 1, England 2
Player of the Match: Millie Giglio (ENG)
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s coverage of Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. India, led by Salima Tete, take on the mighty Germans in their second game of the tournament. This is a Pool D match.
The Indians put up a good show against Wales in their opening match of the campaign, with a 5-1 win. Goals came from Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan, a drag-flick by Deepika and a brace from Lalrindiki. The second match of the tournament for India though comes up against Germany, who registered a 10-0 win over Malaysia in the other Pool D tie on Saturday. The match against the Germans starts at 1430 hrs IST.
Get to know more about India’s squad for the tournament here
Stats / photos courtesy: FIH.Hockey / Official Facebook
Screenshots: Watch.Hockey