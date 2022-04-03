Earlier today, a superb win for the junior Indian women at the World Cup

07.25 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey as the Amit Rohidas-led Indian men’s team take on England for the second of back-to-back matches in Odisha this weekend in what promises to be another cracking set of FIH Pro League matches.

A tense shoot-out following a frantic end to the regular period, saw Indian men come away with a bonus point in their match against the England men’s team. A real up and down battle saw the lead change hands thrice and thrice the trailing team equalised, the last of which saw England score from a Penalty Stroke with mere 12 seconds left to play. Much like the game the shoot-out also saw multiple opportunities for both teams to get the win and India finally did, on the 7th shoot-out attempt. (via FIH)

Truth be told, the match on Saturday was largely poor from an Indian perspective. Coach Graham Reid will be, must be, looking for a response.

First leg: Match ends 3-3 in regular time, India clinch shootout bonus.

