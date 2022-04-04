Chennai Super Kings suffered their third defeat on the trot as Punjab Kings won by a clinical 54-run margin on Sunday. As a result, newly appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja is yet to lead the defending champions to a win this season and make a solid individual contribution with either the bat or the ball.

Jadeja departed for a duck on Sunday as CSK were struggling at 36/5 in their 181-run chase. But despite his own struggles and the lack of wins, Jadeja said there is no added pressure of captaincy.

In the post-match press conference after their defeat against Punjab Kings on Sunday, he said, “I have been preparing since he (MS Dhoni) told me a few months ago. I was preparing for that. Mentally, I was ready to lead. I don’t have any pressure on me. I was just looking to back my instincts, I was thinking to go with whatever thoughts come into my mind.”

Speaking about fielding in the deep during one of the high-scoring matches earlier, Jadeja said he was lucky to have the services of Dhoni to take calls as he patrols the critical boundary areas on the field. “

“The last match (against LSG) was a high scoring game so there are chances of catches at deep mid wicket and our thinking was that it would be better a good fielder had to be there.

“So, I was not able to communicate with the bowlers much,But Mahi bhai gives inputs, that is good, he is so experienced so we don’t have to look anywhere else for advice. He’s a legend, and has been captaining for so many years, that experience is there in our dressing room only so we are lucky to have his advice,” he said.

The skipper attributed the team’s insipid batting display to losing too many wickets in the power play and the inability to find the momentum from ball one. While he urged the side to work hard and come back stronger, he expressed that opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s poor early form is not a major concern for him.

The Orange Cap holder in the previous edition has struggled with his form this time around scoring only two runs in three appearances.

“We are not putting too much pressure on him. We are just giving him his time. Whatever preparation he has been doing, we back him and we always talk to him and keep him in a good frame of mind,” Jadeja added.

He also praised Shivam Dube, who scored a 57 off 30 against Punjab Kings and was the only batter to look comfortable during the 181-run chase and also looked in great touch against Lucknow Supergiants where he scored a 30-ball 49.

“Dube has been batting well and I think keeping him in a good frame of mind is the key,” said Jadeja.

The allrounder was confident of a turnaround.

“In T20 cricket only one match is required to gain momentum and then the winning streak begins. We are searching for that one win. Once that comes, everyone is experienced in the team and know their roles. We are just working hard to get in the rhythm and waiting for our plans to click,” he added.

Watch his press conference here.

Quotes courtesy: PTI