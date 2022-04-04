Poland’s Iga Swiatek was confirmed as the new WTA number one in the rankings released Monday, replacing the retired Ashleigh Barty.

The 20-year-old celebrated her new status in style on Sunday, winning the Miami Open with a straight-sets victory over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Swiatek’s victory made her only the fourth women’s player in history to win the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments back-to-back.

The former French Open champion already holds a substantial lead over second-ranked Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Miami runner-up Osaka jumped up 42 places to move into 35th in the rankings. The Japanese star will be hoping to secure seedings for the remaining three majors of the year.

🥇 It’s official today and I want to give myself, my family, my team, and partners a moment to celebrate it and to be happy about it...

⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vK4v9NyHFj — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) April 4, 2022

WTA Top 20

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 6,711 pts (+1)

2. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4,975 (+2)

3. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4,970 (+3)

4. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,705 (-1)

5. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4,657

6. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,511 (+1)

7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,197 (+1)

8. Danielle Collins (USA) 3,151 (+3)

9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,070

10. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 2,975

11. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,805 (+1)

12. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,706 (+1)

13. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2,485 (+8)

14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2,473

15. Coco Gauff (USA) 2,345 (+2)

16. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,297 (-1)

17. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2,281 (-1)

18. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,261

19. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,156 (+3)

20. Simona Halep (ROM) 2,156 (-1)