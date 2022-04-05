Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, India vs Malaysia live: Salima Tete and Co look to build momentum
Follow live updates of the Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup match between India and Malaysia.
Live updates
Q1: India 2-0 Malaysia: Deepika takes the drag-flick again, but it crashes off the post this time.
Q1: India 2-0 Malaysia: Penalty corner for India. Deepika takes it, ball is saved by the goalkeeper, but the rebound is dangerously high. Another PC for India.
Q1: India 2-0 Malaysia: GOAL FOR INDIA! Barely a minute after Lalrindiki opens the scoring, she turns provider. Plays an excellent low cross from the left which Sangita Kumari coolly deflects home.
Q1: India 1-0 Malaysia: GOAL FOR INDIA! Lalrindiki scores India’s first in this match, and the 100th of the tournament. Reet hits it into the box from a long corner, Iren Hussin in the Malaysia defence is there, but fails to control the ball which lands kindly to Lalrindiki. The Indian forward calmly slots it past the goalkeeper.
Q1: India 0-0 Malaysia: Another chance for India. Good through-ball from Sharmila Devi to find Mumtaz Khan. Mumtaz gets a good first touch to get it past the defender, but the goalkeeper is quick to rush off the line to stop the attack.
Q1: India 0-0 Malaysia: Early chance for India. Excellent charge into the shooting circle by Salima Tete. Her cross finds Lalrindiki but the goalkeeper is there to save from point-blank range.
And they’re off!
Warm sunny conditions, around 26 degree Celsius, the commentator says, as the two teams run out onto the pitch. National Anthems coming up.
If India tops the group, they will face South Korea in the quarterfinal, a second placed finish means taking on defending champions Argentina in the Last 8.
Netherlands broke a Women’s Junior World Cup record in their 18-0 demolition of Zimbabwe. Incidentally, the previous record was when the Dutch beat the same opponents 16-0 in the 1989 World Cup.
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s coverage of Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. India, led by Salima Tete, take Malaysia in their last group-stage match of the tournament. This is a Pool D match.
The Indians started the tournament quietly confident, especially after the showing of the women’s team at the Olympics last year. So far at this World Cup, they’ve matched that sense of self belief. They came up with a commanding 5-1 win over Wales in their first match in Pool D, then soaked up the German pressure to pull off a 2-1 win. With the two wins, India is already through to the quarterfinals, but still have to play Malaysia in the final group game. The match starts at 1900 hrs IST.
