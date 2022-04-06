The day started with one of the upsets of the tournament as debutantes Austria got the better of two-time champions South Korea with a 1-0 win in the opening match of Day 5 at the Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2022, in Potchesfstroom, South Africa.

Thereon though, it was business as usual for the big teams in the remaining matches of the day.

Argentina, the defending champions thumped South American neighbours Uruguay 4-0. In the third match, Mumtaz Khan scored a brace to help India notch up a 4-0 win over Malaysia to top Pool D and set up a quarterfinal clash against Korea.

Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, India vs Malaysia as it happened: India win 4-0 to top Pool D

Germany, finished runner-up in Pool D after an 8-0 win over Wales, and will play Argentina in the quarterfinals on Friday.

FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 – 5 April 2022

Potchefstroom, North-West University (RSA)

Austria 1, Korea 0

Player of the Match: Helene Herzog (AUT)

Argentina 4, Uruguay 0

Player of the Match: Maria Adorno (ARG)

Malaysia 0, India 4

Player of the Match: Salima Tete (IND)

Germany 8, Wales 0

Player of the Match: Jette Fleschütz (GER)