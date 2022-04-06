Amlan Borgohain broke the Indian national record for the fastest time in the men’s 200m event to win the gold medal at the National Federation Cup in Calicut, Kerala, on Wednesday.
The Assam sprinter clocked a time of 20.52 seconds to break the national record, which was set by Md Anas with a timing of 20.63 seconds in 2018.
The performance helped Borgohain qualify for the 22nd Asian Games.
Last year, Borgohain made waves with a fine performance at the 60th National Open Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Telangana.
He won the silver medal in the 100 meters with a personal best of 10.34 seconds and followed it up with a gold medal in the 200m with another personal best of 20.75.
Also read – Sprinting glory: After success at national level, Amlan Borgohain is setting his sights even higher
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.