Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri believes Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja needs a change in his approach if he wants his team’s fortunes to turn around in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 season.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Shastri said Jadeja seems to be “holding back” a bit and needs to be more expressive on the field.

Chennai, who emerged as the champions in IPL 2021, are off to their worst-ever start in an IPL season this time around, having lost their first three games.

“It does make a massive difference, you are replacing probably the best in the business and one of the best the IPL has ever had,” said Shastri.

He added: “It’s not easy to fill his [Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s] boots. But what you want from Jadeja is to be involved and announce himself a lot more as a captain. I just feel he is holding back. I want him to be more in the face, have more communication with his boys and be more involved in the proceedings. If needed, stay in the circle as much as possible. Those kinds of things early on are needed because once that body language begins to show, it will have an impact on the other players as well.”

After losing to last seasons’s runners up Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 opener, CSK went on to lose against Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. They will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are also winless so far, at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.