Live updates
Q1: Ind 0-0 Ned
The Dutch team are young but they are holding their own in the middle. Some fine pace around the field and top class skills too. Another PC for the Dutch, their third PC already. Attacking down the left.
Q1: Ind 0-0 Ned
Savita comes up with a nice save. She saw it all the way and palmed it away. India need to be careful and make sure they seize the early advantage.
Q1: Ind 0-0 Ned
Four minutes gone in Q1 and the Dutch have their first PC. Poor defence from India.
Q1: Ind 0-0 Ned
India’s players have on an average played 93 matches. The Dutch team has played 5.4 on an average.
Q1: Ind 0-0 Ned
An opportunity for India to win one over the Dutch. How will this go?
National anthems done: 5 Indians have over a 100 caps. 3 have over 200. For the Dutch only, Jansen has over 20 caps. Really inexperienced team on the field. No Olympic gold medallist on the team.
Head-to-head: The Dutch have a perfect record against India since 2013. The last time the teams played each other was at the Tokyo Olympics when the Netherlands won 5-1.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first leg of the double-header between India and the Netherlands. The World No 1 Dutch team, albeit without many of their top players, is here to give the Indian team a better understanding of where they stand in the larger scheme of things.
“Earlier, we hardly used to get to play against top teams. We haven’t played continuous matches against such teams before,” said India captain Savita Punia, at a pre-match press conference on Thursday.
And these are the matches that help teams improve. India, though, will want to do more than that. They will have a win on their minds.
The Dutch are top of the FIH Pro League points table with 17 points. India are in 4th position with 12 points.